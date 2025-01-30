Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of the upcoming Jonas Brothers holiday movie on Disney+. Variety reports that the actress will be portraying Joe Jonas' love interest in the project. The premise of the film follows Nick and Kevin Jonas as they end up stranded in Europe. The pair will try to get to New York City in time for the holidays, but unforeseen events will keep them in Europe just a little bit longer. Chloe Bennet will step into the shoes of Lucy, Joe's childhood friend. Love will be in the air in what promises to be a story the entire family can enjoy during the upcoming holiday season.

The holiday movie centered around the Jonas Brothers was recently announced for Disney+, as the streaming platform prepares for a blockbuster that will include the release of the second season of Andor and new episodes of Doctor Who. The movie will be directed by Jessica Yu. The filmmaker recently worked on the development of Quiz Lady, the amusing comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. Time will tell if the popular singers will be able to make it home in time for the holidays, or if their brief time in Europe will lead to something else.

Chloe Bennet is best known around the world for her role as Daisy Johnson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The television series was released back when the Marvel Cinematic Universe blew up at the box office thanks to the release of the first Avengers movie. Bennet had the opportunity to play the character over the course of seven seasons. The actress has recently scored a voice role in Invincible. The animated Prime Video series depicts a world where superheroes are violent and dangerous.

The Jonas Brothers Return

Close

It makes sense for Disney+ to produce a holiday movie centered around the Jonas Brothers. The artists built their careers thanks to the company. The siblings appeared in the successful Disney Channel franchise, Camp Rock. The series followed a group of teenagers who spent their summer at the titular location. Since then, the Jonas Brothers have built careers as singers both individually and as a group. It's time for the Jonas Brothers to return to their Disney roots thanks to the upcoming film that will also feature the talent of Chloe Bennet.

A release date for the movie centered around the Jonas Brothers hasn't been set by Disney+. Until then, you can see Bennet's beloved role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.