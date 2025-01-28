Though the year 2025 has only just begun, the Jonas Brothers are already brewing something for the holidays. The pop rock band (which consists of brothers Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas) is reuniting with Disney for a holiday comedy feature, which is under the working title Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie. In addition to starring, the Jonas Brothers will also serve as the film's producers. It is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ during the 2025 holiday season.

The planned Christmas movie will see the trio encounter multiple obstacles as they attempt to travel from London to New York in order to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Award-winning filmmaker Jessica Yu (the director behind Quiz Lady and some episodes of the hit drama This Is Us) will serve as the upcoming movie's director, with Love, Simon screenwriters Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serving as the film's writers and producers. Additional producers include Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, Scott Morgan, and the Jonas Brothers themselves. The movie hails from 20th Century Television.

The Jonas Brothers’ History With Disney

The Jonas Brothers spent the early years of their music and acting career with Disney. The company has launched the careers of several household names today, including the likes of Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Zendaya (Shake It Up), Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), Demi Lovato (Camp Rock), Zac Efron (High School Musical), Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place), Dylan and Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Olivia Rodrigo (Bizaardvark), Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World), and, of course, the Jonas Brothers.

The pop rock trio appeared in the two Camp Rock features and starred in their own series called Jonas (later renamed to Jonas L.A.). The series ran for two seasons, spanning a total of 34 episodes. Together, the trio released four albums (It's About Time, the 2007 self-titled album, A Little Bit Longer, and Lines, Vines and Trying Times) before announcing their split back in 2013. The band eventually reunited several years later and went on to release their fifth and sixth studio albums, Happiness Begins and The Album. Some of the band's hit tracks include “Year 3000,” “Burnin’ Up,” “When You Look Me In The Eyes,” “Lovebug,” “S.O.S.,” “That’s Just The Way We Roll,” “Please Be Mine,” “Shelf,” “Sucker,” “Fly With Me,” “Leave Before You Love Me,” and “Only Human," among others.

Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie hits Disney+ during the 2025 holiday season. Watch the Jo Bros' announcement for their upcoming Christmas movie above. You can also see the trio in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which are streaming now on Disney+.