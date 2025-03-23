The Jonas Brothers are gearing up for the latest in their slate of 20th-anniversary celebrations: their long-awaited JonasCon. The Jonas-extravaganza is set to take place today, on March 23, in their hometown of New Jersey, at the American Dream mall. Among their reel of immersive experiences is an epic Jonas-themed escape room. Available for one day only, the escape room will see participants tasked with a very musical challenge. Collider is thrilled to exclusively unveil a first look at the escape room, curated in collaboration with The Escape Game.

In the exclusive introductory clip that will be shown to eager participants, Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are in a haze of panic when Kevin reveals he has left his trusted guitar in their cozy songwriting cabin in the mountains, where they were writing new music. Kevin insists he cannot go on stage without it, having relied on it for the last 20 years. Reflecting on the missing guitar, Nick recollects: "This reminds me of 2005 when we played our first show at Jones Beach Amphitheater in New York and Kevin left his guitar in the dressing room. How silly!" "This is where you guys come in," Joe adds. "We have this cabin where we go and write our music. Kevin lost his guitar in there. We need your help!"

Fans will have to work at the speed of light (one hour to be specific) to crack a series of puzzles and Jonas Brothers Easter eggs to locate Kevin's lucky guitar and deliver it to the show before they head on stage. In order to take part, fans will have to sign up to a waitlist online, or they can join the in-person standby queue for a chance to participate.

The Jonas Brothers Have Announced Their 2025 JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour

The escape room is one of a string of special experiences taking place at JonasCon. Also on the agenda are live performances from the trio themselves with their original 2007 band and special guests, including their younger brother Franklin Jonas, Joe's group DNCE, Nick Jonas solo, All-American Rejects, and more to be revealed. A live DJ set, a Jonas-themed museum, Q&A panel, and a series of pop-up surprises and fan activations are all on the agenda for the day.

The convention comes on the back of a series of exciting announcements unveiled earlier this week. On Friday 21 March, the group released their brand new delectable 80s-inspired single "Love Me to Heaven." They then marked the occasion by announcing they will be hitting the road again for their special JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour, which will kick off on August 10 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. More dates are expected to be announced at JonasCon.

Jonas Brothers fans still have plenty more to look forward to in 2025 with a promise of more original music, both from the trio and solo, a live concert album, and a holiday movie all to come. You can sign up to join the escape room waitlist here.