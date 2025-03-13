After giving fans a mild heart attack with a block text Instagram post that had all the makings of a break-up post but actually turned out to be a 20th anniversary celebration, the Jonas Brothers are officially set to unveil their brand new single "Love Me to Heaven."

The New Jersey brothers announced the track on Instagram, with a shot of them literally bouncing around on cloud nine in matching chic double-denim outfits, of course. The single is set to follow their slew of recent releases, with a funky uptempo tune that has all the makings of an addictive pop anthem. It was first teased as part of their 20th anniversary show in Canada last month, per Billboard. According to the publication, a live debut of the track heard the brotherly trio sing: “Could give me everything, but it ain’t enough. You can’t put a price on the human touch. I could be down, but you love me to heaven. Love me to heaven, babe." Thankfully, devoted fans will not have to wait too long to hear the latest single from Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, with the song slated for release next Friday on March 21.

The track is the latest in a line-up of the group's two-decade celebrations. Also on the agenda is the group's upcoming one-day-only JONASCON, which is set to be any Jonas Brothers fan's ultimate dream with a slate of live performances from the brothers and some very special guests. A Camp Rock bar, Jonas museum, Jonas pizza and karaoke are all set to form part of the special immersive convention. The event will take place on March 23 at New Jersey's American Dream mall.

The Jonas Brothers are Celebrating 20 Years of Music

The excitement, however, does not stop at just local festivities. The group has promised a "year of music" ahead with a collection of new Jonas Brothers music, solo music, a live concert album and a soundtrack all on the cards for 2025. In true Joebros style, there is also a holiday movie offering on the agenda in the form of upcoming film The Last Five Years, which the group recently wrapped.

The host of celebrations was announced last month when the band marked 20 years since they started their musical journey. In a heartfelt post, which set fans into a momentary panic that the group could be splitting again, the group wrote: "We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you’ve been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we’ve all grown up together." They went on to add that they "can't wait" to celebrate with fans this year.

The Jonas Brother's new single "Love Me to Heaven" releases on March 21.

