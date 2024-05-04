The Big Picture Bailey's character in Crashing, Sam, is a charming and rambunctious troublemaker with depth and nuance, very different from his Bridgerton persona.

The dysfunctional family dynamic of the show creates a lovable cast that is relatable yet unique.

Crashing is a whirlwind of drama, comedy, and real emotion, showcasing authentic characters and captivating storytelling.

Positively radiating charisma, Jonathan Bailey stole hearts as Anthony in the hit historical romance Bridgerton. As the eldest of the Bridgerton children, the viscount and head of the family is an absolute scene stealer whose dramatic and messy romance with Lady Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in the show's second season sets a high bar for his younger siblings to contend with. However, years before becoming the talk of the ton, Bailey once played the role of a rapscallion so cheeky he would have left any Bridgerton aghast with shock.

In the short-lived but wholeheartedly addicting comedy series Crashing, Bailey played Sam, one of the cheekiest and most unrepentant flirts on television. But while Sam may not be a gentleman, his character has a surprising amount of depth and intricacy. Though initially introduced as somewhat shallow and perverted, Sam swiftly establishes himself as the standout character of the entire series as his deeply hidden inner emotions become sloppily intertwined with his party-loving external shell. The fact that Sam and Anthony Bridgerton are such wildly different characters only highlights Bailey's range and talent as an actor, bringing out the unique traits of each role with all the charm in the world.

Sam is a Charming and Rambunctious Troublemaker

Written and created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Crashing is a certifiable whirlwind of a show. While the series, unfortunately, only has six episodes, it is overflowing with personality, as each character is authentically complex and captivating to watch. Crashing is a glimpse into the mercurial lives of six property guardians, a group of twenty-somethings living in an unused hospital wing for low rent and a chance to follow their dreams. The series is fast, it's rude, and that's exactly what makes it so lovable. And no character on the show is as rude and lovable as Sam. Over-the-top, loud, and constantly flirting with anyone in a skirt, Sam is utterly unapologetic about his seemingly limitless supply of energy. Bailey is on his A-game in this role, moving around with frenetic energy that conveys his unrelenting youthfulness while also displaying a thespian's range of emotions in his quieter moments.

Admittedly, Sam is a bit of a prick. He's the type of person to compulsively do the opposite of what is asked of him, completely disregarding any option deemed more sensible than the alternative. However, underneath the excessive attitude is possibly the most nuanced character in Crashing. At the start of the series, Sam's father had recently passed away, and it's evident that the trauma of this loss is driving his compulsive recklessness. But as Sam grapples with his grief through unconventional and mostly unhealthy outlets, he grows closer to the unlikeliest person: the gentle and quiet Fred (Amit Shah). Armed with his impossibly infectious energy, Sam is a spectacular character who undergoes a tremendous narrative arc in the series as he navigates the minefield of grief and confusion about his sexuality while maturing past his boyish recklessness. Bailey submits such an incredible performance, perfectly eliciting whatever emotion Sam is trying to incite, whether it be exasperation or exuberance.

The Unlikely Neighbors in 'Crashing' are A Lovably Dysfunctional Family

While Sam is the show's standout, the other characters in Crashing give him tremendous competition. All the characters are simultaneously lovable, infuriating, and relatable while possessing enough individual agency to feel like real people rather than caricatures. The creative force behind the series, Waller-Bridge, plays Lulu, the quirky new girl who moves into the hospital and serves as the catalyst for tremendous change among the roommates. Lulu's childhood friend, Anthony (Damien Molony), and his perfectionist fiancée, Kate (Louise Ford), find their world turned upside down thanks to their new roommate, whose presence becomes a point of concern in their relationship. There's also Melody (Julie Dray), a French artist who finds an unexpected muse in Colin (Adrian Scarborough), a recently divorced middle-aged man still living with his ex-wife and her new lover. Add Sam and Fred into the mix, and Crashing has a cast so delightfully odd that viewers are bound to genuinely relate to at least one of the characters.

The collision course of these wild personalities makes for one of television's most interesting ensembles. But the messiness of it all, whether it be their interpersonal relationships or life situations, makes the series as relatable as it is hilarious. All the residents were drawn to becoming property guardians for different personal reasons but are united in their wayward search for meaning (and low rent). The friendships in Crashing are rewarding and relatable, like a classic found family of unlikely friends. One of the most touching scenes is an improper body painting party that was cathartic, jovial, and a critical step in everyone's character development.

'Crashing' is a Whirlwind of Drama, Comedy, and Real Emotion

The magic of Crashing is best seen in how all these eclectic personalities and story arcs are stacked on top of one another in layers of hilarious comedy and poignant drama. The characters can be garish and gross but also sweet and genuine. There's an authenticity to the writing and acting that keeps the series grounded, even amid all the chaos it incites. As a testament to the captivating character work in the series, the most impressive episode is essentially a bottle episode over dinner, and it's one of the most enthralling episodes of television. It's a surprisingly intense episode, feeling like a raucous orchestra of conversation threads, as organized as it is chaotic. Without losing any hint of charm, Crashing is able to escalate tensions to address real emotions with tremendous sincerity, affirming the strength of the friendships of this unlikely assortment of characters.

Crashing dares to be real and dramatic while still being funny to reflect the way life often feels like a comedy. Seeing Sam's reckless decision-making after his father's death is as heartbreaking as a drama, but his friendship and developing connection with Fred is just the hope he needs. As Melody and Colin find new ways to make art, they both confront their own relationship to pride and independence. And the messiest of the bunch, the love triangle between Anthony, Lulu, and Kate, is a genuine deep dive into desire, compatibility, and love. A show's title has never felt as accurate to the series as it does with Crashing, and it's a hilarious joyride all the way down. Jonathan Bailey, in particular, manages to spread his wings in this role with a degree of uninhibited chaos that makes his character an absolute treasure to watch.

Crashing is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

