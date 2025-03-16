For those of us who hadn't seen Bridgerton, watching Jonathan Bailey in Wicked was nothing short of a revelation. His Prince Fiyero was a bisexual dynamo with charisma overflowing out of him, gleefully absorbing all the oxygen everywhere he went. With a first impression like that, you'd think he carried all his roles with such gusto, but if you watch his Showtime miniseries Fellow Travelers, you'll see a much different side to him. He and Doom Patrol's own Matt Bomer lead a tremendously romantic show that looks at one of the darkest chapters of American political history through the less-discussed angle of how it impacted the queer community. While Bomer is very on-brand as a tall glass of water with surprising depth, Bailey goes against type as an initially meek man who comes into his own as a fully formed lover boy.

What Is 'Fellow Travelers' About?

Image via Showtime

In the mid-1950s, at the height of the Joseph McCarthy-led witch hunts against perceived Communists and anybody who could remotely be a fellow traveling "leftist," US State Department official Hawk Fuller (Bomer) and political staffer Tim Laughlin (Bailey) meet. They have an obvious attraction to each other, despite their noted differences in personal philosophy and lifestyle. Hawk is fully committed to maintaining a take-charge attitude and a surface-level conformist lifestyle, even as he cruises late-night gay clubs in secret, while Tim is an idealist who yearns to help others and lead with love, even as he's working as an assistant to the McCarthy office. Both are about as deep in the closet as they are deep in the mechanics of the terrifying sociopolitical landscape, fully aware of the everyday dangers they face of exposure and worse.

Even as they acknowledge all those complications, their feelings for each other are too strong, and they engage in a years-long affair behind closed doors that will force them to confront the parts of themselves they don't want to see. Fellow Travelers uses their beautiful and tumultuous connection as a way to explore queer history throughout the latter 20th century, exploring how personal actions carry the weight of political activism when you're marginalized by society.

'Fellow Travelers' Explores the Multifaceted Experience of Being Closeted

Image via Showtime

If I were to try to sell this show to someone who has never seen it, I'd argue its biggest draw is the way the show deftly explores the complexities of living with pride and honesty while facing such overt government antagonism. History books tend to whitewash McCarthyism as being mostly focused on Communism, but it had just as much of a hatred towards marginalized groups like people of color, queer people, liberals, those who were sympathetic towards America's "enemies," etc. The thumb it puts over all aspects of public American life affects Hawk and Tim in different ways in Fellow Travelers, with Hawk forcing himself into an empty marriage with rich girl Lucy (Allison Williams) for security, while Tim questions whether he's in the best position to effect change by working with someone like McCarthy, and if his being gay betrays his love for God.

The show frequently dabbles in some Forrest Gump-style intertwining of history with fiction, be it witnessing the rise of the closeted and infamous lawyer Roy Cohn (Will Brill) or the vitality of Fire Island as a sanctuary for gay men. One season-long subplot involving a relationship between Hawk's close friend, Marcus (Jelani Alladin), and a drag queen named Frankie (Noah J. Ricketts), sees them move to San Francisco, where they experience the influence of trailblazing politician Harvey Milk and the riots that ensued after his murder. Fellow Travelers' grasp of the scope of the queer experience and how it intersects with race and gender expression is vaster than many depictions of queer love, and that's precisely due to the care put into its details. There's no clearer indication of that than in how the show approaches its incredibly upfront sex scenes.

The Sex Scenes Act as Character Growth and Political Activism

Image via Showtime

Fellow Travelers is unafraid to show a depiction of gay sex that is both steamy and lustful in its staging, yet indicative of the deeper character struggles in its framing. Hawk and Tim have a sexual dynamic that is built around a consensual power exchange that tends to what the other partner deeply craves outside the bedroom. Hawk is the top of the relationship, a control freak who prefers to take charge and set boundaries with little true vulnerability, acting out how much he needs to keep a handle on every aspect of his public life. Meanwhile, Tim is the bottom, someone comfortable giving himself fully to Hawk and finding solace and love in Hawk's firm grip, showing Hawk the consideration and appreciation that he most needs.

The way the two explore their sexual intimacy as time goes on isn't just a series of chances to see some genuinely steamy sex scenes; they're reflections of the character growth the two go through together. Hawk becomes more comfortable letting himself become emotionally bonded to Tim, while Tim blossoms into a more fully realized individual with a clearly defined set of morals that he's unafraid to stand up for. Given how we see Hawk and Tim's approaches to interpersonal politics change as they evolve over time, the sex scenes act as a demonstration of how sex can be its own form of radical politics in a world that cruelly deems that sex to be unnatural. Luckily, to drive that point home, the sex scenes are spicy cherries on top of two amazing performances that are career-bests for both actors.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey Are in Top Form in 'Fellow Travelers'