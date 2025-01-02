Jonathan Bailey is no newcomer to the spotlight. Still, his star practically exploded during the pandemic thanks to the Regency-era drama Bridgerton, where his smoldering looks and brooding intensity made hearts flutter worldwide. But Bailey’s rise to fame wasn’t an overnight sensation– he’s been wowing audiences since he was a kid. Like many great English actors, he got his start on the stage, performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company at just seven years old.

Over the years, Bailey has proven himself to be a true jack-of-all-trades, hopping effortlessly between theater, TV, and film. With Wicked: For Good and Jurassic World: Rebirth in his future roster, he’s cementing his place as a cross-continental powerhouse. Celebrating his journey, here are the 10 best Jonathan Bailey movies and TV shows, ranked.

10 'Baddiel's Syndrome' (2001)

Created by David Baddiel & Peter Bradshaw

An impressive start to his career, Bailey’s early performance in Baddiel’s Syndrome showcases the budding actor’s capabilities well beyond his years. At just 13 years old, Bailey portrays Josh, the sensitive and effeminate son of David (David Baddiel), with a youthful poise and a mature sense of sincerity. Bailey’s natural confidence at such a young stage becomes the light that leaves an impression on the show despite the sitcom’s flaws.

Despite the show’s reputation as a clunk attempt at a UK version of Seinfeld or Friends, Bailey’s authenticity contrasts with the exaggerated, often forced comedic setups. Playing Josh, a character similar to his true self, may have provided Bailey with an early sense of liberation and connection to his growing craft.

9 'Me and Mrs. Jones' (2012)

Created by Oriane Messina & Fay Rusling

Bailey plays the charming and carefree eldest son of Gemma Jones (Sarah Alexander) in Me and Mrs. Jones. While the actor is well-known for his more serious roles, Bailey’s character, Alfie, is playful and relaxed, allowing the performer to flex his versatility. His natural charisma brings a warm and endearing energy to the show, turning Alfie into a source of joy for the family.

Centering around Gemma’s complex love life, the lighthearted show relies on insurmountable amounts of humor and heartfelt energy. Bailey’s Alfie contributes greatly to the charm. His easy-going personality and witty rapport give Bailey the ability to transform his character into someone audiences want to root for.

8 ‘Off the Hook’ (2008-2009)

Created by Dean Craig & Simon Maxwell

An ode to the chaos and humor of university life, Bailey stars as Danny Gordon in Off the Hook, a wide-eyed fresher who’s milking every bit of his newfound independence. Danny’s hopes for a smooth start are hilariously thwarted by his old schoolmate Shane (Danny Morgan), whose YOLO mentality causes a stir with Danny’s carefully laid plans. Bailey brings Danny’s frustration, awkwardness, and eventual resilience to life even in the most outrageous of situations.

Despite the often predictable plotlines that come with a TV sitcom, Bailey anchors the absurdity with his nuanced, grounded performance. As Danny, Bailey shows what it’s like adapting to student life without the guidance of responsible adults, resulting in everything from cringe-worthy missteps to moments of youthful triumph.

7 ‘Leonardo’ (2011-2012)

Created by Melanie Stokes & Pia Ashberry

In his first leading role, Bailey stars as a teenage version of the legendary Leonardo da Vinci in the adventurous-spirited Leonardo. Despite its historical inaccuracies (for the sake of creative liberation), the show delivers a titillating reimagining of da Vinci’s formative years as he experiments with inventions, forms friendships, and explores the streets of 15th-century Florence. Bailey’s engaging performance brings a humane side to a larger-than-life figure, making the young da Vinci accessible to a modern audience.

Galavanting through Renaissance Italy, Bailey’s whimsy imbues even a heavily fictionalized character with a level of genuineness beyond its historical liberties. Although there may be critiques of modern costume choices and missing Italian landscapes, the show remains an enjoyable watch of Bailey’s potential as a leading man.

6 ‘Broadchurch’ (2013-2015)

Created by Chris Chibnall

Continuing Bailey’s leading man streak comes Broadchurch. Set in a small seaside town, the terrifying murder of 11-year-old Danny Latimer has put the sleepy residence into madness. Ambitious journalist Olly Stevens, whom Bailey portrays, works day and night to uncover the truth while juggling his role as both an insider in the tight-knit community and a professional seeking a big break.

Bringing intensifying energy and brooding emotions, Bailey portrays Olly’s moral dilemmas, as his quest for headlines sometimes conflicts with his loyalty to his detective cousin. Soon enough, Olly becomes caught up in the escalating tensions within Broadchurch, where long-held secrets and strained relationships come to light. What started as a mission of revelations soon turned into a dark pit of resentment.

5 'W1A' (2014-2017)

Created by John Morton

A razor-sharp satire of life inside BBC, Bailey stars as the scheming Jack Peterson on W1A. With his hands clawing at any corporate opportunity in sight, Bailey’s character is far from sincere: Jack is a relentless social climber who manipulates his hapless colleagues to serve his ambitions. He may be vicious, but Jack is a character audiences love to loathe– especially with a biting sense of humor that’s hard to ignore.

As Jack works up the chaotic bureaucracy of Ian Fletcher’s (Hugh Bonneville) BBC, he butts heads with more formidable foes, including his boss Anna Rampton (Sarah Parish). It’s one of Bailey’s rare portrayals where audiences get to see him playing a character with a conniving nature, and yet, Bailey’s innate vulnerability towards Jack is undeniable.

4 ‘Crashing’ (2016)

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Despite only lasting for one season, Crashing is a fun show that follows a rambunctious group of six twenty-somethings who decide to face the housing crisis on their own terms: living in an abandoned hospital wing. Don’t expect proper heating and running water– the entire building is one big health hazard. And when there’s everyone from a divorced older man to a reluctant adult living under the same roof, sparks are bound to fly.

Contributing wildly to the show’s camaraderie is Bailey’s cheeky bad boy Sam. Brash, mischievous, and unapologetically larger than life, Bailey brings frenetic energy to his troublemaker character. Simultaneously frustrating and endearing, Bailey knows when to tear down Sam’s walls when it comes to his evolving relationship with Fred (Amit Shah), showing a tender side as a break from Sam’s erratic whims.

3 'Wicked' (2024)

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Bailey dances through life as Prince Fiyero Tigelaar in Wicked. Initially living for the thrill and indulgence of the moment, the carefree playboy finds himself caught between the increasingly fraught worlds of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande). Whether he’s dancing through dazzling musical numbers or impressing the Shiz student body with his rizz, Bailey’s suaveness doesn’t come off as corny or cartoonish.

As the Wizard’s (Jeff Goldblum) tyrannical exploits deepen, Fiyero is forced to confront his own values. Drawn to Elphaba’s courageous fight for the animals, Fiyero evolves into more than just a charming prince– he becomes a symbol of loyalty and growth. Bailey blends comedic charisma and heartfelt gravitas in this transformation, as his character will later on risk everything to stand by Elphaba’s side.

2 'Bridgerton' (2020-Present)

Created by Chris Van Dusen (Seasons 1-2) & Jess Brownell (Season 3)

In the middle of the pandemic, the Regency-drama Netflix series Bridgerton took the world by storm with its sensational drama and cheek-blushing sensuality. As the dutiful eldest Bridgerton sibling, Bailey plays Anthony, who shoulders the immense pressure of upholding his family’s noble name. Torn between obligation and desire, Bailey plays a man whose stoic exterior masks the emotional storm brewing underneath his stern facade.

Although Anthony (and his infamous sideburns) had their moments in the show’s debut season, it was only until Season 2 that Viscount would show his true colors. Anthony meets his match, the equally headstrong Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Anthony’s controlled demeanor gives way to passion, leading to some of the most intimate scenes on the show.