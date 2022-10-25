He also calls Season 3 of 'Picard' the best yet and says whether or not Riker would be good at guessing which stories were real on 'Fact or Fiction.'

We got you. Not this time. Pure fiction. We made it up! That's right, I recently sat down with Jonathan Frakes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Originally debuting on Fox, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction began airing in 1997 and ran for four seasons. Though actor James Brolin hosted the first season, which consisted of six episodes, Frakes took over the series in Season 2 following his run as Commander Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Frakes' role in Fact or Fiction has come back into the zeitgeist in recent years, with the creation of various memes — from 'Jonathan Frakes Tells You You're Wrong' to a slowed-down compilation of his most absurd questions, fans have found new joy in the nostalgic series.

Thanks to FilmRise, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction is more accessible than ever and the series has become one of the most watched free television series available on streaming. During our conversation, we discussed the legacy of the series, how Frakes feels about his meme status, and whether the show can help people spot crazy conspiracy theories in the wild. We also spoke briefly about the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard and whether Riker would be good at guessing which Fact or Fiction stories were made up.

COLLIDER: First, I think the question that everybody's wondering — given some recent photos you've posted, and the German reboot last year — is there a possibility that the show is coming back or maybe an anniversary special?

FRAKES: Well, the show is certainly coming back in a new form in Germany, the show is called X-Factor there for some reason. But Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction was so popular that last year we did a pilot, they aired it on Halloween, ironically, at the same time that FilmRise will be airing the marathon of Beyond Belief this year. A couple weeks ago, I finished shooting I think eight episodes worth of wraparounds, just like the old days on Beyond Belief, for this German production company. We had a ball, and it's the same vibe... I got a black suit and there's a lot of smoke in the set, and there's wandering around, and holding silly props, and all the tropes from the original Beyond Belief they have chosen to embrace into this new version. Obviously, you follow me on social, that post from the set got as many likes as anything that I've ever posted.

Image via Marshall Hall

That's amazing.

FRAKES: It was huge, massive.

I think that especially in the last few years, the show has really gotten new life.

FRAKES: From the memes!

From the memes, exactly! How do you feel about seeing it come back in that way?

FRAKES: I couldn't be more thrilled, it makes me feel current, it makes me feel young, it makes me feel part of where the... Kids don't have TVs, they don't watch TV, they don't have a television. Memes are a source of communication that didn't exist in the '90s. It's a strange award for the absurdity of what you do, because the tone of the memes is always a little tongue-in-cheek and a little playful, and the tone of our show was like that.

Yeah, so I'm very proud actually, of the memes, and particularly the funniest I think is the sort of half-speed, have you ever been to a Chinese restaurant? Where it sounds like Riker is... Or not Riker. Sounds like Frakes is drunk, it's very clever, somebody spent some real time editing those things together.

Yeah, piecing together all the best bits from this show.

FRAKES: Yeah, or the most corny.

Image via Marshall Hall

Today's world is very obsessed with conspiracy theories, and I think the show plays into that a little bit. With Fact or Fiction coming back in Germany, how do you feel about it being back in a way that is both entertaining and possibly a little helpful for people to spot the differences between something that's unbelievable and something that's entirely fictitious?

FRAKES: That's a very, very good question, that's a really interesting concept. So, you're suggesting that by debunking conspiracy theories on X-Factor, we'll help people not join Q-anon?

Possibly, or to at least remind people that sometimes things sound that insane because they're made up.

FRAKES: All right, I like it. I think it's a reach, but I really like the idea that that's a possibility.

I watched the show as a kid and then I rewatched a few episodes before our chat, and I just found the whole vibe just delightfully nostalgic. It has a little bit of the Twilight Zone, and a bit of The X-Files, do you have any memories from filming the original series that you're particularly fond of or any aspect that stands out to you in retrospect?

FRAKES: I used to do the wrap-around, Al Schwartz was the producing director, and Barry Adelman was the writing producer. The three of us would get together with a small crew and we would do three or four episodes and each episode would have four or five stories or segments to it, as I recall.

The wonderful kind of...puns at the end, which we used to call the Adelman, those eye-rolling, wonderful, silly puns. This and the absurd questions, "Who's the tallest man you ever knew? Have you ever gone a-wandering beneath the deep blue sea?" All those things that became the memes were Barry, and Al's contribution, which I think was genius, consciously or not, was that whenever I did the wraparounds of the introductions, the outros and intros, then reintroduce at the end, what about the story about the girl who saw the ghost in her refrigerator?

He insisted that he never tell me which were fact and which were fiction, so that I wouldn't be influenced, either consciously or subconsciously, and my face or my body language wouldn't suggest, which [were true]. That way I wouldn't lead the witness by virtue of the fact that I didn't know. I really think that helped contribute to the success of the show, because one of the reasons the show I think had an appeal is that it was a family show. Like Star Trek in many ways, except that it was a game show, it was PG, and they could sit around with kids of all ages — our demographic was cradle to grave — and guess at the end of the show, which [stories] were fact and which were fiction.

[I] would say, "Well, not this time," or, "Now, the writers made that one up, well, if you think that, you're right this time, this..." Whatever those little wrap-ups to confirm or deny the vote that hopefully the family sitting around in the living room had. So, I think there's a nostalgic memory of watching the show that feels good to people, at least that's what I get when they come to talk to me at conventions. Certainly, there must be love for it with the fact that Germany is making this reboot of the show.

Yeah, absolutely. I like that... Because when you're filming, obviously, you're not interacting with an audience, but I like that now you get to sort of have that connection with the people who had so much fun watching it.

FRAKES: Yeah, I agree with you.

You mentioned Riker a few times, and I feel like I would be remiss if I didn't mention you were just at New York Comic Con.

FRAKES: I think that's why... I think that's why I keep saying Riker because it was an all-Riker weekend!

Yes! You were at Comic-Con for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and we saw that incredible trailer—

FRAKES: It looks fantastic, doesn't it?

It's so fantastic.

FRAKES: So good.

I feel like I need to watch it a hundred times to catch everything, there are so many details. I know you can't say much about the plot, but is there anything in particular that you're excited for fans to see about that new season?

FRAKES: First of all, I think it's the best season of the show, and obviously, we're thrilled to be having the family back together again. But it has some new colors, there's some Riker and Picard antagonism towards each other, which never existed on the show. We introduce Geordi La Forge's daughters to the show, there's a lot of good, new material if you will.

Excellent, I'm very excited to see it. With you working behind the scenes on so many Trek shows, do you have a Star Trek show that you'd say is your favorite to watch as a fan, rather than being in it yourself?

FRAKES: So, which is your favorite child is what you're saying? I can't go down that road!

No, that's totally fair, they're all perfect.

FRAKES: Exactly.

Would Riker watch Fact or Fiction, and if so, would he be good at spotting which stories were real and which weren't?

FRAKES: I think Riker would be very... He's got a much more sound mind than Frakes, and he's a clear thinker, and also, he's married to an empath.

That's very true.

FRAKES: So, in the early days of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Riker communicated empathically with Troi. So, I think he must have some of that genetic makeup.

It could be very fun for them both to watch and for Troi to just know the whole time and for Riker to have to guess.

FRAKES: Exactly.

Thank you so much for chatting with me, I can't wait to continue celebrating the 25th anniversary of Fact or Fiction and to see what FilmRise has in store for the series.

FRAKES: Thank you so much, it's been a pleasure talking with you.

Thanks to FilmRise, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction is available to stream for free on a variety of platforms including Amazon Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel. Though the German reboot, X Factor, is currently only available in German territories, it was filmed in English so we can expect FilmRise to bring the new season to the rest of the world soon. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard begins on February 16, 2023, on Paramount+. Check out Jonathan Frakes telling you you're wrong for 47 seconds down below, along with the trailer for Picard Season 3.