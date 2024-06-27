The Big Picture AMC partners with Jonathan Glatzer for a new darkly comedic drama series set in Silicon Valley.

The series focuses on personal data misconduct among tech industry leaders and their inner circles.

Glatzer, an Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner, has previously worked on successful projects like Better Call Saul and Succession.

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Interview with the Vampire would return for a third season, AMC has revealed its partnership with Jonathan Glatzer on a new project. Falling into the category of a cutthroat and darkly comedic business drama, the untitled series will follow a scandal set in Silicon Valley. Centered around two main characters, the misconduct at the core of the plot is brought on by a mishandling of personal data which sees the so-called “inventor of the future” CEO and his “performance psychologist” at each other's throats. With their secrets slipping out of the walls of the corporation and into the gossipy streets of Silicon Valley, the truth will come to light in an explosive way.

In a statement paired with the show’s announcement, Glatzer voiced his excitement about pairing with AMC for yet another project, following his work on Better Call Saul, and cast light on not only his inspiration for the untitled production but also offered information about what audiences can expect. He said:

“The tech world and the future it is offering is in the hands of some frighteningly self-involved people. They radiate a bizarre, semi-deity-like energy, but even they cannot escape their own humanity. So rather than do something directly about ‘tech,’ I wanted to focus on the people. And not just the titans, but the antsy wannabe titans, the kids and spouses of the wannabes; their housekeepers, their schools, their psychiatrists, their dogs and gurus alike, all of them living in this bubble where they truly believe - and perhaps rightly - they are inventing the future, dogs excepted. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be doing this with AMC. At a time when networks are looking for fastballs and strikes, I gave them a darkly comedic curveball, and to their tremendous credit, they have given me nothing but the greatest support a writer could ask for.”

Jonathan Glatzer’s Notable Writing and Producing Career

If you’re a fan of drama, it’s more than likely that you’ve seen Glatzer’s stamp on at least one of your favorite projects. A writer and producer, Glatzer holds credits on such titles as AMC’s Better Call Saul, HBO’s Succession, Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters, and Netflix’s Bloodline. He also made his feature-length directorial debut with the 2009 comedy-drama What Goes Up, which featured performances from Hilary Duff, Steve Coogan, Molly Shannon, and Josh Peck. An Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner, everything

Glatzer touches seems to turn to gold, making his next project with AMC a sure-fire hit.

Currently, no further information is available at this time, but stay tuned at Collider for future updates. In the meantime, you can stream Succession on Max.

