Jonathan Glazer & A24 Will Team Up for His First Movie in 6 Years

0

Director Jonathan Glazer is coming out of the woodwork and preparing to plunge into his next project. The director has been lying low since the release of his 2013 flick Under the Skin starring Scarlett Johansson. Now, Glazer is re-teaming with the studio behind Under the Skin to help make his next project a reality.

Per Deadline, Glazer is getting a boost from a number of creative partners to make his new, still-untitled movie happen. In addition to A24 — the real draw here, in my opinion — Glazer’s pic will be backed by UK-based company Film4, financier Access Entertainment, and producer James ‘Jim’ Wilson. House Productions will also executive produce in connection with part of Access’ investment in the film.

While Glazer’s project frequently operate under the cover of darkness until the final stages before release, Deadline purports to know some details of the forthcoming project. Apparently, this new film will be loosely based on the novel The Zone of Interest from Martin Amis. The story is set in Auschwitz during World War II and follows a Nazi officer who falls for the wife of the commandant of the camp. Zero details on casting, filming start date, or anything of that ilk have been announced at this stage in production. We do know that Glazer has been working on this particular project in the years following Under the Skin‘s release, implying that, at the very least, this has been an important story to him.

For more on the goings-on in the world of A24, check out our recent report on the forthcoming Joaquin Phoenix–Gaby Hoffman flick in the studio’s pipeline.