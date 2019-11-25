Watch: Jonathan Glazer and A24’s Dread-Filled Short Film, ‘The Fall”

0

Under the Skin director Jonathan Glazer is back from his six-year break from films with a short titled The Fall, and boy is it anxiety-inducing! The entire thing, released through A24, is only about seven minutes long, just about five with credits, but it tightly utilizes all those Glazer hallmarks for a dialogue-free package that feels a whole lot like a nightmare set in a familiar corner of hell. Tons of fun, is what I’m saying.

Here’s the basics: A masked mob shake a man from a tree, ties a noose around his neck, and drops him into what appears to be an unending hole. (But not before taking a horrific victory selfie.) We watch him fall for a dread-filled 86 seconds, Mica Levi‘s breakneck score riding breathlessly underneath the drop. The man miraculously survives, but then he begins the long, impossible climb back up to the light.

The whole thing is kind’ve terrifying, and according to Glazer, inspired by a few depressing realities of the time we live in. For one, the idea for a mob taking a selfie with its freshly-caught prey came straight from, “The day I saw a picture of the Trump sons grinning with a dead leopard,” Glazer told The Guardian after surprise-dropping The Fall at London’s “Live at the Apollo”.

“I think fear is ever-present,” Glazer said. “And that drives people to irrational behavior. A mob encourages an abdication of personal responsibility. The rise of National Socialism in Germany, for instance, was like a fever that took hold of people. We can see that happening again.”

You can check out the full film right here. Next up for Glazer is feature-length Holocaust drama set to debut in 2020.