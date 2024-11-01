The upcoming Amazon series, Étoile from Bunheads’ and Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, has added the multifaceted performer Jonathan Groff, who will reunite with his Spring Awakening co-star Gideon Glick. In an exclusive report from TVLine, details about Groff’s character are yet to be revealed, but he will guest-star in the show's first season, which has yet to have a release date.

Étoile has already been renewed for a second season, with production on the eight episodes of Season 1 nearly at its end. Similar to Sherman-Palladino’s Bunheads, the dramedy series is also ballet-themed and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious scheme to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

Filming of Étoile has been split between Paris and New York with the ensemble cast also including Luke Kirby who, like Glick, previously worked with the Palladinos on the Emmy-winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Others included in the cast are Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (Breathe), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Charlotte Gainsbourg and Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls).

A ‘Spring Awakening’ Reunion for Jonathan Groff in 'Étoile'

Étoile is indeed a Spring Awakening reunion, as Groff and Glick were part of the original Broadway cast of the musical, which opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre in December 2006 and ran until January 2009. Spring Awakening was so extraordinary that it earned eight Tony awards and, in 2022, its original cast reunited in the HBO documentary film Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, which Groff executive produced.

Groff is also known for starring in the musical comedy series Glee, Netflix’s Mindhunter, and in 2023, as a guest star in the fourteenth series of Doctor Who. The actor’s next gig will be his role as Bobby Darin in the new Broadway musical Just in Time, which opens in Spring 2025.

No premiere date has been announced for Étoile yet, but do stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Meanwhile, stream Spring Awakening: Those You've Known on HBO Max.

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known Release Date May 3, 2022 Director Michael John Warren Cast Lea Michele , Jonathan Groff , John Gallagher Jr. , Lilli Cooper , Skylar Astin , Remy Zaken , Gideon Glick , Phoebe Strole , Jonathan B. Wright , Jennifer Damiano , Brian Charles Johnson , Christine Estabrook , Stephen Spinella , Tom Hulce , Krysta Rodriguez , Lauren Pritchard-Cobb , Gerard Canonico , Robert Hager , Michael Mayer , Steven Sater , Duncan Sheik , Ira Pittelman Runtime 83 minutes Expand

