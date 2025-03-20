The long-shelved Magazine Dreams is finally making its way to the big screen after months of inactivity and uncertainty. Once a Sundance darling in 2023, the bodybuilding psychological saga earned favorable reviews during its initial run. Unfortunately, just like the movie’s main character, lead star Jonathan Majors found himself falling from grace following his allegations of assault and abuse. After much delay, Magazine Dreams is finally slated for a public release, despite the controversy surrounding Majors.

From the mind of writer-director Elijah Bynum, the film follows bodybuilder Killian (Majors) who strives to be the best of the best amongst his competitors. However, the path to perfection is a long and painful one. There’s only so much muscle Killian could grow. Before he realizes it, his obsession with pushing his body to its ultimate peak becomes his hamartia. Finally seeing the light of day, here’s everything you need to know about Magazine Dreams.

After almost two years since the movie premiered at Sundance 2023., Magazine Dreams is now scheduled to release on March 21, 2025.

Also premiering on March 21 is the live-action adaptation Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Just like Magazine Dreams, the upcoming Disney joint has its own share of issues. Previously stuck in a 10-year development hell, Snow White also stirred controversy when a released set photo shows the seven dwarfs as individuals who were not living with dwarfism. Adding fuel to the fire, Disney also pivoted to using CGI to create the seven dwarfs instead of casting actual actors living with dwarfism — a decision which was criticized by Peter Dinklage.

7 Will 'Magazine Dreams' Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Yes. Magazine Dreams is scheduled for a theatrical release.

6 What Is 'Magazine Dreams' Rated?

Magazine Dreams is rated R for violent content, drug use, sexual material/nudity, and language.

5 How Long Is 'Magazine Dreams'?

The running time for Magazine Dreams is 124 minutes.

4 Is There a Trailer for 'Magazine Dreams'?

Everybody wants to be remembered for something. For aspiring bodybuilder Killian (Majors), he simply wants to be the best of the best. Whether it’s being featured on the cover of magazines, or clinching every single trophy in the world championship, ultimately, it all boils down to Killian becoming somebody completely unstoppable. But when you’re in a room filled with equally toned, muscular men — if not, even more — the deep-seated insecurities crawl in.

No matter how hard Killian polishes those abs or flexes those biceps, nothing is even enough to satisfy the tiniest of his sky-high standards. A two-hour, tense look into someone’s self-destruction, Magazine Dreams questions the sacrifices one would make to achieve their ambitions. Reminiscent of movies like Black Swan or Whiplash, instead of reaching for greatness, Killian’s toxic drive for success only pulls him further into a never-ending spiral of merciless rock bottoms.

3 What Is 'Magazine Dreams' About?

Check out the official synopsis for Magazine Dreams.

“Killian Maddox is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of fitness magazines. He lives a lonely, regimented life, and his relentless drive for perfection only pushes him deeper towards self destruction, but beneath his tenacious pursuit of superstardom lies a desperate, aching need for human connection. As he battles both the limits of his physical body and his own inner demons, MAGAZINE DREAMS explores the lengths one man will go in his haunting quest for recognition in a world that often overlooks him.”

2 Who Stars in 'Magazine Dreams'?

Check out the stars of Magazine Dreams below.

Jonathan Majors Killian Maddox Haley Bennett Jessie Taylour Paige Pink Coat Mike O'Hearn Brad Vanderhorn Harrison Page William Lattimore Harriet Sansom Harris Killian's counselor

In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment following a two-week trial in Manhattan. The charges stem from a March incident involving his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari after an argument over a text message led to a physical altercation. While the jury acquitted Majors of two other charges — including intentional assault — Majors could receive up to a year in prison. Jabbari’s attorney, Ross Kramer, emphasizes how important this decision is not just to Jabbari herself, but to victims of abuse in general.

"We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict. Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful. We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support. Ms. Jabbari’s resolve to see this case through to the end demonstrates her tremendous strength and resilience. Unfortunately, for every survivor like Ms. Jabbari who comes forward to hold their abuser accountable, there are many others who believe that they cannot. We hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak their truth and seek justice."

Just like his ascent to superstardom, Majors’ fallout is just as swift. His PR team and management dropped him, and he lost roles in The Man in My Basement and U.S. Army ads. The real kicker was his future as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which ultimately went through a lot of rework.

1 Who Is Making 'Magazine Dreams'?

