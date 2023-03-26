The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday evening by the New York Police Department on strangulation, assault and harassment charges. The NYPD stated that the Creed III star was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman on Saturday.

The NYPD released a statement following the arrest with the following details.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.

The police also stated that the victim, who was not identified, “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors' Arrest Comes In The Middle of a Career Breakthrough

Majors' arrest comes two weeks after he appeared at the Academy Awards alongside Creed III co-star and director Michael B. Jordan, where the pair presented an award together. His career was currently in the middle of a significant breakthrough following his casting, both in Creed III, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Majors plays Kang the Conqueror, a villain who has been set up as the primary antagonist for the next few years of Marvel Studios releases. He most recently appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which saw him receive critical acclaim despite mixed reviews over the film itself. He also appeared in Season 1 of Loki, the Disney+ series, and as of right now is set to reprise the role in the second season.

The next Avengers film is entitled The Kang Dynasty, which - as the title suggests - puts Majors front and center of the MCU going forward. How these charges and allegations will affect him and Marvel's plans going forward remain to be seen. Given the nature of Majors' character, who can travel the multiverse in different guises and variants, it would be fair to assume he was planned to appear in more than just this one film.

Majors also recently appeared in a pair of advertisements for the United States Army, both of which have been pulled in light of the allegations, according to David Winkie from the Army Times.

According to the New York State Unified Court System, Majors is due back in court on May 8th, 2023. A representative for the actor told the LA Times: "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."