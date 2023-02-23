Jonathan Majors is no doubt a rising star at the moment, but his career hasn't just started. He's been showing off his acting prowess long before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Creed III. Still, audiences at the moment can get to know him in these exciting Hollywood features.

In Quantumania, Majors plays Kang the Conqueror, the main antagonist. In Creed III, he's Damian Anderson, Adonis Creed's childhood friend turned rival. Before watching Jonathan Majors in these features, try to get to know him through his earlier projects. Coincidentally, many have great Rotten Tomatoes ratings, showing that Majors is, in fact, a ready-made star.

10 'Hostiles' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Hostiles is one of Majors' first on-screen projects, where he starred alongside Christian Bale. Hostiles is about the Army Captain Joseph Blocker (Bale) getting tasked to escort Chief Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) and his family across the country. This task comes with heartache for Blocker, who considers Chief Yellow Hawk his worst enemy.

Jonathan Majors plays one of the soldiers in Blocker's detail escorting the Cheyenne family. His talent and acting style became apparent in this role, and though he's gotten a lot more leads since, he was strong and consistent next to Bale, who always delivers in his performances. Hostiles was directed by Scott Cooper.

9 'Jungleland' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Jungleland is an underrated gritty thriller that stars Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell as two brothers traveling to participate in a high-stakes boxing match that could change their lives. Jonathan Majors plays Pepper, a local gangster who advises the brothers to travel and get his money back.

Jonathan Majors' stellar subtle acting works well in the movie, although the entire cast was likely directed with the words "less is more." Jungleland is a carefully crafted and meticulously performed movie about bonding and overcoming struggles with family.

8 'Devotion' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

In Devotion, Majors gets out of the background and more into the spotlight. This movie gave him his first leading role, and as none other than Ensign Jesse Brown, the first Black pilot in the US Navy. Majors stars in this historic action drama alongside Glen Powell, who boldly reprises his fighter pilot role right after Top Gun: Maverick.

Majors understood the assignment and ensured his place in Hollywood here. He plays Brown with true passion and fire, yet understated and subtly. He has great chemistry with Christina Jackson, who plays his wife Daisy, and excellent rapport with Powell, another Hollywood rising star.

7 'When We Rise' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

When We Rise is a 2017 docudrama series about the gay rights movement in the US in the 1970s, and spans up until the 2010s. Jonathan Majors plays the younger version of the character Ken Jones, who was played by Michael K. Williams in the future version. When We Rise was pretty well received when it came out and praised for its insightful depiction of the heavy subject.

This drama series was based on LGBTQ+ activist Cleve Jones' memoirs, and documents almost half a century of struggles for equality and recognition. Dustin Lance Black created the series, and Majors plays a real-life decorated Vietnam War veteran who was a gay rights and police reforms activist.

6 'Magazine Dreams' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Magazine Dreams was among the buzziest movies at the Sundance festival. It's about an amateur bodybuilder Killian, who Majors plays, and his struggle to manage the competitive world of bodybuilding while dealing with anger and potential mental health problems.

Wild and exciting, through some parts, this movie could be a spiritual successor to Tom Hardy's performance in Bronson. Jonathan Majors was the perfect choice for this role. Although he often plays it cool and understated, Magazine Dreams will likely be the movie that helps fans see a new side to the actor.

5 'The Harder They Fall' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

This Black-led Western came out on Netflix in 2021 and propelled Jonathan Majors to stardom. Truly, the debate is still out on whether he rose to prominence because of this movie or Lovecraft Country - although there's not just one movie or show to thank for introducing Majors to wider audiences.

The Harder They Fall is highly entertaining; Majors plays Nat Love, the protagonist out for revenge against the man who killed his family (played by Idris Elba). Nat's love interest is played by Zazie Beetz, and Regina King stars as one of the most badass female characters on film. The movie's Fresh rating is worth the hype. Also, the movie has a killer soundtrack worth listening to on the off days, too.

4 'Lovecraft Country' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Fans of H.P. Lovecraft may have had other expectations upon laying eyes on the title Lovecraft Country. Hopefully, they followed through with watching and weren't disappointed, as this series delivered some devastating blows with high-quality performances and strong storylines. Despite its cancelation, Lovecraft Country is beloved by fans today.

It's about Atticus Freeman (Majors), a young Black man embarking on a journey to find his lost father with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) throughout mid-America in the 1950s. Their journey is met with resistance and blatant racism, but there's often more beneath the hateful surface. The show blends real and imagined horrors skillfully and gracefully. It is a Lovecraftian tale, except told from the Black perspective; the show provides some of the best horror viewing on HBO.

3 'Da 5 Bloods' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Da 5 Bloodsis one of the last films to feature Chadwick Boseman; it's also one of the latest by Spike Lee. Lee provided his signature style of directing and breathed life into a chaotic, touching, and intense story of Vietnam War veterans, and it worked wonderfully. Jonathan Majors plays the son of one of the veterans, and may be the first time to see him in a role that feels different from his usual.

Four Vietnam War veterans decide to remember their fifth, fallen comrade, as they head out to Vietnam once more to pick up his remains. However, the group doesn't just have this noble goal in mind; while they were younger, they had hidden gold in the Vietnamese woods and decided to come back for it when the time is right. Chaos ensues - and their group begins to fall apart.

2 'The Last Black Man In San Francisco' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

A24's touching story of finding roots in San Francisco was, coincidentally (and luckily) Jonathan Majors' tool for paving his way into the industry. The Last Black Man in San Francisco stars Jimmie Fails, who also co-wrote the script; it's about a young Black man looking for a way to retrieve his grandfather's house in a now gentrified SF area.

This highly-rated movie isn't just about an endeavor to get what's theirs, but also an exploration of gentrification in San Francisco and its consequences. While Jimmie Fails carries the movie brilliantly, Majors pitches in with fantastic acting and geniality, bringing it extra charm. It's an unfairly overlooked A24 movie that deserves a wider audience.

1 'Loki' (2021 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Loki is the most successfully rated project Jonathan Majors has starred in, its near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes can't convince anyone otherwise. However, Majors only appears shortly in the first season; there, he gives us a first look into Kang the Conqueror, who he plays a lot more in the new Ant-Man sequel, Quantumania.

From the beginning, it was obvious Kang wasn't just someone Loki ran into; the performance was subdued yet powerful enough to show fans that Kang doesn't just have the answers - he is omnipotent. As fans await season two of Loki, there are lots of expectations to see Kang again - although the ending of Quantumania gives an inkling there's a lot more going on.

