If there was ever a movie that flew under the radar and deserved far more praise, it would be writer-director Rupert Wyatt’s science fiction thriller Captive State. Released in 2019, it is one of those films that more than warrants a critical reappraisal. A work that has more in common with the magnificent soon-to-be-released How To Blow Up a Pipeline or the finale of the spectacular series Andor than it does with most other entries in its genre, it also starred a talented actor by the name of Jonathan Majors who gave an understated yet enthralling performance. Though he would come to be known for his excellent work in everything from the outstanding The Last Black Man in San Francisco to the upcoming Magazine Dreams, this is part of his filmography that should not go overlooked as it really shines where it counts.

What Is 'Captive State' About?

Though it requires some subterfuge in discussing the particulars of the narrative to preserve the experience of seeing it all play out, it sees Majors playing an isolated man by the name of Rafe. His isolation stems from how he is a member of a group of underground resistance fighters thought to be dead after attempting to fight back against the occupation of the planet by extraterrestrial beings known as the “Legislators.” This means even staying far away from his brother Gabriel (Ashton Sanders), who is the first person we come to know living in a near future Chicago. Though they haven’t seen each other for some time, they remain united by the trauma of having witnessed their parents die a gruesome death at the hands of one extraterrestrial while trying to escape the city upon first contact. When Rafe first reveals that he is still alive to Gabriel, this meeting must take place with the utmost of caution as he knows that the watchful Detective William Mulligan (John Goodman) is surveilling him on behalf of the Legislators. At times a slow burn that focuses on the small details that eschews the more conventional approach some may have been expecting of this type of story, the experience only gets better on additional watches as it all builds to a breaking point.

After initially spending much of the opening of the film getting to know Gabriel and the life he is trying to escape, we are thrust into a tense mission Rafe is undertaking. Specifically, they are attempting to assassinate one of the Legislators in the hopes that it will show to the rest of humanity that they can be fought. They believe that this will serve as the moment that will “light a match” to overthrow the occupation that has dominated most of their lives. Though the character says very little once this incredibly risky mission is underway, watching Majors in action is nothing short of riveting. We see the fear of failure balanced by a dedicated resolve to see it through all the way to the bitter end etched into every facet of his performance.

Even as the film prioritizes his becoming part of a collective pursuing a common goal, which resulted in some criticizing its lack of flushed out characters in a way that overlooked what Wyatt was seeking to show about the nature of this type of work, the presence that Majors has is nothing short of mesmerizing. Just a quick dart of his eyes as he evaluates the stadium he is walking through on the way to his target or the manner in which he takes off running when the unexpected occurs is engaging as hell. It is a tough role that could fall flat in the hands of a lesser actor who lacked the confidence to capture a more reserved character. Majors is not only confident, but this film proved he can disappear into any role he takes on.

The Film Is Entertaining Sci-Fi With Something More On its Mind

Of course, even as he remains great, there are plenty of movies with great performances that are less so. In addition to Captive State knowing that Majors was worth making central to its cinematic experience before many others, it also builds a strong work of science fiction around him. On top of being a solidly entertaining genre entry, it also has something more that it is grappling with on a thematic level. As alluded to prior, what some mistook as shallow characterization was fundamentally about what it is that this work requires. Rafe and all the others had to leave their lives behind in order to commit to this task. This was not easy, as expressed in the deeply felt scenes from Majors, who captures the agony of his character knowing that he is throwing away all he loves in life itself. Yet he knows that he must do so.

This connects to the broader way that a more radical undercurrent about the requirement of fighting oppression runs through the beating heart of the entire experience. It isn’t ever flashy as there is never any glory to be found in this reality. Though there are brief glimpses of rich visuals like the water surrounding the neighborhood or even just an apartment as music echoes through it, most of it is about the reality of living under constant occupation. It is something that tears the life from you. It feels in conversation with the monologue in Andor about how one must “burn my life to make a sunrise I know I'll never see.” Captive State is this burning in action, full of energy at what may come that is then crossed with the tragedy of what it costs. All that it smuggles into its story is remarkable the more one gets to reflect on it.

Wyatt pays attention to the particulars of this just as much as the broad strokes. This is felt in someone running through a housing complex warning of an incoming raid that the camera follows nearly all the way, the tense anxiety that comes from waiting on a bus we know is about to be boarded, and the weight on one’s shoulders from living a lie for a cause greater than one’s self. This type of experience can be grim in a way that was likely off-putting upon its release to those who want to see individual characters triumph through gumption and a fighting spirit. While there is plenty of spirit to Majors' performance even when his character fades into the background, the film grounds itself in a truth that this is not in itself enough to change things. It is sacrifice not just of one’s sense of self, but any hope for a peaceful existence that is what is truly required. The catharsis that is felt in the libratory closing sequence of Captive State is complicated by this reality that all must inevitably confront.

It is understandable why this was not an easy pill to swallow for those who were looking for a more conventionally straightforward science fiction film. However, what Wyatt achieved was something far more subtly incisive that is worth giving another chance or, for those that didn’t see it, experiencing for the first time. It is a work that thrives in its specificity with a vision that has only the potential to gain a greater appreciation over time as more hopefully discover it.