If you thought that with Lovecraft Country’s cancellation at HBO and Loki taking a long hiatus at Disney+, it would be a while before we saw Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors again, you’re dead wrong. Even though we don’t know at what capacity he will be featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we do know he will be front and center in his next project, Magazine Dreams.

As Deadline revealed exclusively, Majors will be the lead in the movie that is set to be written and directed by Elijah Bynum (Hot Summer Nights, Paramount+`s One Dollar). Magazine Dreams follows the story of a bodybuilder who struggles to form human connections in a world that idolizes celebrity and violence.

Magazine Dreams will be produced by Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy, who have worked together on Nightcrawler, so they know a thing or two about scandal and sensationalism. Their new movie is a more than perfect segue to Majors’ current work, as he is in the process of bringing to life a major adversary of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) in the ring for the upcoming sports drama Creed III.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors Said He Got Cast as Kang in 'Ant-Man 3' Without an Audition: "The Marvel Team Has Their Ways"

Majors has had a surprising rise in the TV and movie business. After playing minor roles in films like White Boy Rick and Out of the Blue, he’s had a good run after starring in The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, Lovecraft Country, and Loki. With his latest performance in The Harder They Fall, Majors has attracted some award-season buzz since the movie premiered at the London Film Festival. Should the actor be featured in major awards in 2022, his schedule may get even busier. Not too shabby for the master of the multiverse.

The Harder They Fall is currently playing in theaters. The movie will be released on Netflix on November 3. You can stream Loki on Disney+ and Lovecraft Country on HBO Max now. There is currently no release date for Magazine Dreams.

KEEP READING: 'Loki' Star Sophia Di Martino on the Season 1 Finale, Working With Jonathan Majors and What She Knows About Season 2

Share Share Tweet Email

'Ambulance' Trailer Reveals Michael Bay's Intense Action Thriller Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Gyllenhaal play two brothers executing one of the most ambitious heists in L.A. history.

Read Next