Deadline is reporting that Jonathan Majors signed to star in the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley thriller novel The Man In My Basement.

The film adaptation will see Majors playing a man named Charles Blakely who is down on his luck and at risk of losing his home, which has been in his family for generations. However, just when all hope seems to be lost, a strange white businessman appears at his door offering $50,000 to live in the basement of the home for the summer. Charles accepts the offer, never predicting what would follow. The novel explores themes of race, identity, power, and ultimately good vs evil. Currently, there is no word on who will be playing the businessman.

The Man In My Basement has been adapted for the screen by Mosley himself, along with Nadia Latif who will also be directing the film. In fact, this film will be serving as both Latif’s writing debut and feature film directorial debut. Mosley, on the other hand, has previously written for the FX show Snowfall and another one of his novels The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey has been adapted into a series starring Samuel L. Jackson and is set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this month.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Doing His Own Stunts, and How Much Marvel Told Him About Kang’s Role in the MCU

Majors has recently gained critical acclaim for his starring role in the HBO fantasy horror drama Lovecraft Country. For the role, he was nominated for Emmy. He has also gained critical acclaim for his roles in such films as the Spike Lee war drama Da 5 Bloods, the western The Harder They Fall, and the drama The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He also received a lot of acclaim from fans when he made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Loki. Fans can next expect to see Majors in the upcoming Creed III squaring off in the ring against Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed. He will also be making his next appearance in the MCU as a classic villain from the comics, Kang the Conqueror, in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

The Man In My Basement will also see Majors serving as an executive producer through his Tall Street Productions banner. The film is expected to begin filming later this year in the fall.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.

'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight': Jack Black to Return in New Animated Series for Netflix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan King (177 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King