From day one it was clear Creed III would need to see Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan) go head-to-head with the opponent of the century to successfully build on the franchise thus far and Jonathan Majors was undoubtedly the perfect man for the job. Majors took audiences for the ride of a lifetime as "Diamond Dame" Anderson, Donnie's former childhood best friend fresh out of prison and thirsty for someone to pay for his lost years. This showdown comes to a head in an epic fight between Donnie and Dame which sees the Diamond give the former champion a run for his money with his unwavering agility. Ultimately, Majors' light footwork and ability to remain in tune with both his character and the set helped propel the film and character, according to Creed III's still photographer Eli Joshua Adé.

Hailing Majors on the film's set Adé shared a string of stunning images that spotlight Dame in his signature role. One truly powerful image shows Majors in the corner of the ring, donning Dame's signature black shorts, with his eyes closed and fists on his legs as he attempts to steady himself mentally. Another shot shows Dame standing tall as he squares up to Donnie looking remarkably unfazed by the intensity of the ring lights. Other photographs depict Majors in action with one showing him moving his shoulders and bouncing on his feet as he prepares to avoid and oncoming punch. Meanwhile, some of the additional pictures depict him looking every bit the focused competitor as he channels his rage in the gym. Most notably, all the shots unveil a slightly different side to Dame's complicated character. In many ways, the various color palettes and tones seamlessly fit with the layers of Dame's nature.

Unpacking Majors' innate ability to be conscious of both people and performance, Adé captioned the post: "I’ve #photographed #JM on 3 projects, he never #poses but he will stand still if he sees my #lens on him. I remember on #lovecraftcountry I was in one spot during #rehearsal but moved to a different spot when rehearsal was over. Once the scene started he said “wait something has moved.” That something was me, Jonathan takes stock of the entire room like a mental #photo, if anything changes he knows. It really is a treat to witness him in action."

How Has 'Creed III' Performed?

A combination of the level of detail packed into Creed III's characters and cinematography has formed a mighty spectacle that has resonated with viewers across the globe. So much so in fact, the film has delivered a knockout at the global box office crossing an incredible $224.3 million over the course of the weekend. It has also made its stamp on American history by becoming the biggest sports movie opening ever. If that wasn't enough to speak to the universal reach of the film, there are also wider conversations said to be on the cards regarding expanding the "Creed-verse." Whether or not a Damian-centric project could be a part of that is not yet known but the potential is certainly there in Majors' character.

