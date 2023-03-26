The defense attorney representing Jonathan Majors has issued a statement this afternoon which states that the actor is “completely innocent” and “provably the victim” after following his arrest by the New York Police Department on Saturday in Manhattan and charged with strangulation, assault and harassment in what NYPD described as a “domestic dispute.”

Priya Chaudhry, a criminal defense lawyer, released the following statement.

Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.

Chaudhry added that the “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

The NYPD released a statement in the wake of the arrest with these details.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.

The police statement also noted that the victim, who was not identified, “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors is Currently Headlining Two Major Cinematic Releases

Majors is currently appearing in both Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which are currently playing in theaters. In Quantumania, he plays the role of Kang the Conqueror, of which he is expected to appear again in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Season Two of the Disney+ series, Loki.

He had also recently appeared in a pair of advertisements, working alongside the United States Army, which have both been withdrawn in the wake of the allegations made against him, according to Davis Winkie from the Army Times.

Majors is currently due to appear in court on May 8th, 2023, to address the charges against him.