The Big Picture Actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assault and harassment charges following a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend.

Majors may face up to one year in prison for his actions towards his ex-girlfriend.

The fallout from the trial has included Majors losing his PR team, management, film roles, and ad campaigns, and his future as a Marvel actor is uncertain.

The two-week-long trial of Jonathan Majors came to a head today as the actor has been found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by a Manhattan jury. Majors, who was arrested back in March following a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, faced four counts related to the incident. He was ultimately deemed not guilty by the jury of six of two of the counts - one count of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Majors will next appear in court on February 6 for his sentencing where he'll face a maximum of one year in prison for his actions toward Jabbari. The incident in question took place in the back of a vehicle after an argument broke out between the two over a text on Majors's phone to another woman. At the time, Jabbari testified that they fought over the phone before the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star delivered a sharp blow to her head, and video evidence showed the actor shoving her back into the car and running after they exited the vehicle. When Majors returned to their home that night, he alleges that he found her unconscious on the floor and called 911 out of concern for her mental health. The NYPD promptly arrested him after noting the multiple bruises and cuts on Jabbari's person, including a broken finger.

The incident was far from the only moment of troubling behavior from Majors as Jabbari attested to constant abuse and controlling behavior from the actor throughout their two-year relationship. During the trial, the jury was shown evidence of a repeated pattern of harassment and manipulation by Majors, including an incident from 2022 where he threatened suicide to prevent Jabbari from going to the hospital for treatment. Majors' defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, was adamant that the evidence and testimony would clear the Marvel star of any wrongdoing and instead pointed the finger at Jabbari as the real perpetrator. Clearly, the jury didn't agree, and Jabbari's attorney, Ross Kramer, called the decision a victory not just for her, but for all abuse victims:

"We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict. Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful. We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support. Ms. Jabbari’s resolve to see this case through to the end demonstrates her tremendous strength and resilience. Unfortunately, for every survivor like Ms. Jabbari who comes forward to hold their abuser accountable, there are many others who believe that they cannot. We hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak their truth and seek justice."

Jonathan Majors' Career Is Doomed After Verdict

Majors has already started feeling the fallout of his actions. Both his PR team and management have dropped him as a client, and his Sundance hit film Magazine Dreamshas been pulled altogether by Disney and Searchlight with a strong likelihood that it may never see the light of day. Majors was also dropped from Walter Mosley's The Man in My Basement adaptation and his ads for the U.S. Army were also scrapped. Although a decision has yet to be made, a conviction will almost certainly spell the end of his Marvel tenure as Kang the Conqueror too. It's a sticky situation for Disney considering how much importance they shifted onto Majors's big bad following Loki, but a move that is now entirely necessary for the company to start fresh.

Judge Michael Gaffey has the sentencing date set for February 6. Stay tuned here at Collider for further updates as the situation continues to unfold and plans change at Disney.