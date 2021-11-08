Majors also talks about how he researched the role and why he stayed in Santa Fe to keep training with his horse when the pandemic shut down the movie

With director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Jonathan Majors about making the revenge-soaked Western. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the all-Black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Idris Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison. What’s cool and unique about the film is Samuel has gathered real people (like Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Stagecoach Mary, and Jim Beckwourth) who lived in different times in the 19th century and brought them all together to tell his story. In addition, he got Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, and James Lassiter to produce the fantastic soundtrack. Trust me, you haven’t seen a Western like this before. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.

During the interview, he talked about how he researched the role and what surprised him about the era, what it was like filming the 3rd act shootout, why he wanted to do all of his own stunts, how he stayed in Santa Fe to keep training with his horse when the pandemic shut down the movie, the way that time helped his performance, and more. In addition, with Major also playing Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, he talked about how much Marvel and Kevin Feige told him about the full storyline when he signed on.

Has he been able to take a moment and appreciate the past few years and the great projects he’s been a part of?

When researching the role what were some of the things that surprised him?

What was it like filming the big 3rd act shootout in the film?

Majors reveals he did his own stunts.

How they wanted the 3rd act to be felt and seen.

Talks about all the things he did to get ready for the role.

Did Marvel and Kevin Feige tell him about the full storyline for what they envisioned with his character or was it more of I trust what they are doing and will do?

How when the pandemic shut everything down he decided to stay in Santa Fe and keep training with his horse.

How the shutdown helped him with the role and playing Nat Love.

