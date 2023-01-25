In about three weeks, all eyes will be turned to global superstar Jonathan Majors as he is re-introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We’re all excited to see how this iteration of super-villain Kang the Conqueror will play out, but there’s no one better to talk about it than Majors himself.

During a press tour to promote his new drama Magazine Dreams at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the actor spoke with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about the experience of being in the MCU, and the effect it has had on him in terms of his acting career. Majors compared it to the theater, and how audience attendance makes a difference when approaching a new project:

“It's exciting, the fact that… Think about theater, right? You do a play, you have no idea if someone's coming to that show, you worked your ass off, [but] you have no idea. The tickets don't really matter, you already checked into a different ecosystem, you know? You're hoping people are gonna come see the work you've done in that space, in that black box, for that long, right? You're hoping it's gonna happen. With the MCU, and with Kang, there is such a beautiful sensation knowing that the work that myself and my collaborators do is going to reach people. That responsibility is something I honor and something I really take on. [There are] 50 guys outside. All 50 of those guys are gonna see ['Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania']. That's beautiful, you know what I mean? That guaranteed impact, you know?”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Screenwriter Calls Kang an "A-List Avengers Villain"

The Beginning of the Dynasty

In true Marvel press fashion, Majors danced around spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, because nothing is guaranteed until we see it on the big screen. Of course, so far it’s pretty clear that Majors is the big bad for the next Marvel phases, but since variants are a big part of the future of Marvel, there's a possibility that Majors will be re-introduced to the overall story several times until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres in 2025. The actor chose to only comment on fan speculation rather than giving away what we will discover once the movie premieres, though:

“[N]o spoilers here, we can take it there, but Kang has variants, you know what I mean? [There are] always variants. I'm Kang. So whatever comes through comes through, you know what I mean?”

Kang—or a variant of the villain—was first introduced to the MCU in Season 1 of Loki as “He Who Remains.” However, Quantumania is set to reveal a more dangerous version of the character, who’s trapped in the Quantum Realm and will do whatever it takes to break free. If the trailers are any indication, this is the version of Kang that the Avengers need to be worried about.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17. You can watch the latest trailer below and watch our interview with the star above in the player.

Special thanks to our 2023 partners at Sundance including presenting partner Saratoga Spring Water and supporting partners Marbl Toronto, EMFACE, Sommsation, Hendrick’s Gin, Stella Artois, mou, and the all-electric vehicle, Fisker Ocean.