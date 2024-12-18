Exactly one year after Jonathan Majors was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, his doomed film Magazine Dreams has officially set a release date. Briarcliff Entertainment picked up the title after it was dropped by Disney and Searchlight and will now send it to the big screen on March 21, 2025. It also comes nearly two years after the film debuted to rave reviews at Sundance, seeming destined for a fruitful awards season run.

Magazine Dreams followed Majors as Killian Maddox, a troubled amateur bodybuilder recklessly chasing superstardom in competitions and on the cover of magazines. He moves undeterred in pursuit of his dreams, despite the impossibly high standards set for him and the self-destruction he puts himself through to attain those heights. Through it all, he struggles to find genuine human connection and is sent down an increasingly tumultuous, violent rabbit hole of self-loathing and steroids that threatens to be his undoing. At the time, Collider's Ross Bonaime hailed it as "a difficult and challenging watch, bolstered by an incredible performance by Majors that could easily end up being one of the year's best," in his B review, joining a chorus of other critics showering praise on writer-director Elijah Bynum's feature.

Because of the role Majors played and the general nature of his crimes, the film initially seemed like it would never see the light of day. Following his conviction, he was also ejected from his MCU role as Kang the Conquerer and lost multiple other high-profile parts, including the lead role in Walter Mosley's The Man in My Basement adaptation and the Dennis Rodman flick 48 Hours in Vegas. However, Briarcliff has become a home for controversial films. Earlier this year, the company snapped up Ali Abbasi's embattled Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice, which followed the early days of the president-elect's career working under the guidance of contentious lawyer Roy Cohn. That film debuted in October and raked in $17 million globally over its time in theaters.

Who Else Was Involved in 'Magazine Dreams'?

Bynum's feature includes a strong supporting cast made up of Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris. Majors was initially attached as an executive producer through Tall Street Productions, joining Los Angeles Media Fund duo Luke Rodgers and Andrew Blau. Producers include Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman. In the time since the film was taken off the release schedule, Bynum has managed to move on well enough. He co-wrote Lee Daniels's Netflix horror thriller The Deliverance earlier this year, though he has yet to return to the director's chair.

Magazine Dreams arrives in theaters on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates as they come out.