Jonathan Majors is on a roll, the actor has signed on to Westbrook Studios and Amazon Studios’ Da Understudy. He will star in as well as produce the film under his Tall Street banner, which is expected to be directed by Spike Lee, Deadline has reported. The director and actor will reunite on the project after 2020's critically acclaimed drama Da 5 Bloods.

Per the report, Amazon Studios landed the script on spec in a competitive situation. The screenplay is penned by Tom Hanada (Motherland), Zach Strauss (SMILF), and Tyler Cole, based on an original story by Cole and developed in-house by Westbrook. It chronicles the story of “life imitating art when the understudy of a Broadway production finds a role he’s willing to kill for.” Given Major’s acting chops and Lee’s vision it’ll be fascinating to see the idea come to life.

Jonathan Majors Is Starring in Back-to-Back Box Office Hits

Majors is having his moment this year, becoming the big bad of the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. After his appearance as He Who Remains in the Loki series, he is finally revealed as Kang the Conqueror, in the latest pic. The movie had a decent box office run and Majors topped that success with the release of Creed III, where he plays Damian Anderson, a childhood friend of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, who becomes the arch nemesis of his old friend in the ring. Jordan’s directorial debut has become the biggest opener in the Rocky and Creed franchise, and the largest-ever opening for a sports film.

Major’s will end the year with another movie from his Tall Street Production, Magazine Dreams, where he’ll be seen as an aspiring but emotionally troubled bodybuilder who struggles to balance fame and violence, in the Elijah Bynum-directed drama. The movie turned out to be film festival darling last year, garnering much critical acclaim, making Majors a center of conversation in the approaching awards season. Along with Da Understudy, he’ll be working next on features like The Man in My Basement, an adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel, and will also be seen as Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas along with serving as a producer under his banner.

Along with Majors Da Understudy is produced by Will Smith, Westbrook Studios Co-President & Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone, and Mike Soccio. While Lee and Cole serve as executive producers. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook.

Currently, no further details about the project are revealed watch out for this space for more developments.