Jonathan Majors' stardom has fully exploded, with him having three major roles this year alone, not to mention being Marvel's new Big Bad for the next few years. The man is a dynamic package of raw masculine energy mixed with a staggering level of emotional intimacy and accessibility. Now that we're here in the midst of his explosion, it's time to say that the film that truly put him on the map as an actor to pay attention to was The Last Black Man in San Francisco. His performance in this film serves not only as an excellent primer on how he would convey himself as an actor in the coming years but is also a wonderful assertion of the virtues of soft masculinity, and the power that male friendships can hold.

What Is 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' About?

Jimmie Fails (Jimmie Fails) and Montgomery Allen (Majors) are best friends living in San Francisco; they keep each other company while working jobs as a caretaker and a fish salesman, respectively. Jimmie strives to have legal ownership of the house his grandfather built, as it is the last thing Jimmie has that connects him to the city as he knew it growing up; Mont wants to become an established playwright, and regularly writes and performs amateur plays based on the experiences he has in his life. In the meantime, they wander through the city, hang out with Mont's grandpa (Danny Glover), and have occasional encounters with a group of antagonistic men who hang out outside Mont's home, led by Kofi (Jamal Trulove), a childhood friend of Jimmie's.

Toxic Vs. Health, Soft Masculinity

One of the most prominent themes throughout is an examination of toxic masculinity vs healthy, "soft" masculinity. Jimmie and Mont are two grown men who display a healthy, close connection to each other and have no hangups about how they interact with one another or their loved ones. Meanwhile, they are constantly encountering instances where masculine behavior is demonstrated in ways where aggression, anger, and/or violence are used as ways of demonstrating solidarity between men. For instance, whenever Jimmie and Mont walk by the group of men outside Mont's home, the group are either casually mixing threats of violence with friendly banter, or constantly bombarding Jimmie and Mont with homophobic taunts like how they're "taking showers together" just because they walk close to each other.

Jonathan Majors Plays Mont as a Present but Quiet and Passive Introvert

Mont's reactions to these types of encounters are impressive in that he doesn't respond in the way you would typically expect. He clearly acknowledges that it's happening, but he always finds a way to either work past it or work with it in a manner that is graceful and humble. Majors' performance as Mont stands out partially because it's so boldly passive; he spends the majority of his screen time in the background of a scene observing what's going on, taking in his surroundings. He is naturally quiet in a way that projects his inner strength of character, and he always has measured, slow responses to the external stimuli he's exposed to. His demeanor as the introspective artist type is indicative of how he views the world around him as fuel for his art, as a means of understanding his life experiences.

Take a scene where Mont sees Kofi and his friends arguing loudly on the sidewalk, in which Kofi is being mocked and called a "soft" guy for not wanting to punch one of his friends back. Mont simply walks up to them and congratulates them on their "hard work," and reminds them to remember the works of Stanslavki. He's talking to them as if they're actors in one of his plays, so much so that one of the guys downright tells him "you're not a director." Majors glides in and out of the ruckus, taking on that hushed tone that directors imparting important wisdom to their actors are known to do. He speaks with remarkable gratitude for their time, almost as if he's using his deference to them as a mechanism for defusing the situation.

On paper, this behavior is odd, until you consider a later scene where Jimmie asks Mont how he can continue to be nice to those guys. Majors lets out a warm chuckle and, in a rather whimsical tone, insists that just because they're mean to him doesn't mean he can't appreciate their existence and what they have to offer. This kind of emotional logic wouldn't be sold so effectively to the audience were it not for how Majors is able to project an inherent warmth with his very presence, or how he can show you how actively his brain is thinking and processing a moment in just by how his eyes slowly move from place to place.

Image Via A24

Mont and Jimmie Have an Emotional Friendship Rarely Seen in Movies

That sense of eye control is key to a pivotal scene later on, in what could be called the emotional catharsis moment between Jimmie and Mont. Mont has learned that Jimmie's grandfather never actually built or owned his house, and so this means Jimmie will have to move out of it. This notion upsets Jimmie, and he can't accept the idea of giving it up. Throughout the buildup of the conversation, you can feel that Mont's eyes are glistening with barely held-back tears, that this is going to be one of the rare times that he will show major extroverted emotion. When Mont reaches a point where he suggests Jimmie can live with him, Majors finally lets the tears roll down his cheeks as his emotions finally overwhelm him.

If you take a step back and look at how masculine relationships are usually portrayed in media, or at the very least in "Hollywood" movies, this level of emotional vulnerability is either completely shocking or a breath of fresh air. While it would be dishonest to claim that male characters never display insecure/vulnerable emotions or that we never see male friendship in mainstream cinema, it feels as if it's often portrayed as being at arm's length. Sure, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) are shown as close friends, but we only ever see them in either casual "bro" mode. Their version of an emotionally tense conversation boils down to a stiff-upper-lip mentality, and maybe if we're lucky we get to see one tear shed. Ask yourself: if you take more obvious examples like The Shawshank Redemption or Superbad, how many recent films can you think of that fully embrace the emotional intimacy of a male platonic relationship in a manner that is never joked about or undermined with a "no homo" moment?

Image Via A24

Jonathan Majors' Vulnerability as Mont Adds to the Film's Soft Masculine Feel

I often think back to an interview Zack Braff once gave, where he discussed that part of why people loved JD on Scrubs was because it showed a male character that was in touch with his emotions and his feelings in a way that wasn't stigmatized. That same general principle applies to how The Last Black Man in San Francisco presents Jonathan Majors' performance. Majors is given the creative freedom to present Mont as a fully realized "soft" masculine figure, free of shame or mockery. When Mont is setting up his amateur play at Jimmie's house and Jimmie's father asks him if he's nervous, you can see Majors' posture shift from slightly uncertain to a more self-assured upward pose when he insists he isn't; this moment isn't a joke at Mont's expense, but a humorous observation of his internal state of being.

Or take a scene where Mont goes to the office of the realtor who sold Jimmie his house. The realtor reneged on the deal he struck and threw Jimmie's stuff out of the house, giving him just a week to leave. Mont presents himself as steadfast in his conviction to help his friend, but his anxiety at having to speak up in a way he isn't normally used to is palpable. Majors positions his body in this hunched-over pose where it's like he's simultaneously being respectful and confrontational at the same time, as if he's apologizing for having to do this. It's a fine tonal line to ride since it runs the risk of making Mont seem like a pushover. But Majors' integral backbone and the force of his voice as he makes his defense of his friend crystal clear make him so compelling.

While it feels that American society has only recently truly been re-analyzing what it means to "act like a man," a film like The Last Black Man in San Francisco shows how masculine behavior can be validated and respected even when it doesn't conform to the typical "macho" standards. Majors' portrayal of Montgomery Allen comes across as a deeply loving, artistically driven, loyal friend, and he is rewarded for such behavior. When he breaks down crying as he tells Jimmie that his grandfather didn't actually build the house, the film wants nothing more than for Mont and Jimmie to hug in solidarity with each other, and the force of emotion finally pouring out of Majors at that point makes the audience want it too. Perhaps it's that kind of emotional power that convinced Kevin Feige he'd be perfect to work with.