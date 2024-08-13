The Big Picture Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers plans to dress up as Wolverine for Halloween.

There’s no denying, we’ve all got Deadpool & Wolverine fever. After all, the movie about two Canadian superheroes breaking global box office records is its own cultural milestone. But no one might have a stronger love for the beloved X-Men character played by Hugh Jackman than Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers. While talking about the new season of Celebrity IOU with twin Drew Scott to Collider, the fellow Canuck revealed his upcoming Halloween costume and it’s seriously badass.

With the beloved twins taking Halloween pretty seriously over the years, Scott has been known to create a strong impression with his costumes. Lest we forget Scott’s Batman costume in 2019 for his brother’s wedding?

Jonathan Scott Is Dressing Up as Wolverine for Halloween 2024

As it goes this year, Scott’s next costume is pure chef’s kiss, so let’s f—ing go! During our chat with the brothers about Season 8 of Celebrity IOU and discussing Drew’s two children, Parker and Piper-Rae with his wife Linda Phan, our conversation spilled into a little Deadpool &Wolverine. It’s where Scott revealed he’d be dressing up as the esteemed X-Men character this Halloween. As Drew pointed out an interesting parenting fact about how “kids like to read the same thing over a million times, watch the same thing over a million times, say the same thing over a million times,” the joke was that none of the kids were ready for the foul-mouthed merc and his clawed companion.

“I was literally just having that conversation because I’m gonna dress up as Wolverine for Halloween,” Scott laughed with his twin. “So, Charlie [his son with fiancée Zooey Deschanel] was like, ‘Oh, who’s Wolverine?’ I’m like, “He’s one of the X-Men. I’ll show you,’ and I played the trailer, and then I realized, ‘Oh, no. You’re not watching this.’”

His brother Drew chimes in disclosing how they had friends over the night before who brought their kids. With the bunch around 8 or 9 years old, one of the families revealed their children had watched Deadpool. It was a confession that stunned the twins. “[One kid’s family] have watched Deadpool, the other family doesn’t let their kids watch Deadpool; but the kids were talking, and then those kids were saying to their parents, ‘Why do they get to watch Deadpool, and we don’t?’ That was the whole thing, the whole night.”

Property Brothers Want Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on ‘Celebrity IOU’ Season 8

But it wasn’t a complete derailment. The two go on to reveal how they’d love to have the Deadpool & Wolverine stars on the next season of Celebrity IOU. “Why aren't we having Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds?” Scott asked, turning to his brother Drew, who responded that should be their answer. “Let’s get Deadpool and Wolverine. But the thing is, there’s a caveat; they have to dress as Deadpool and Wolverine the entire time.”

No doubt it would be a lot of fun watching Wolverine claw his way through a demo with two of the friendliest TV personalities. In his best Wolverine impression, Drew jokes as Jackman’s character: “’You wanna take down this wall? I got it!’ I want the writing team to come and write our episodes so we have a lot of good zingers.”

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays at 9 p.m EST on HGTV and streams the same day on Max.

