Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott is dishing the details on his upcoming nuptials with Zooey Deschanel! Although the couple hasn’t revealed all the finer details of their wedding planning — or lack thereof — Scott knows that it’s definitely going to “be a mess.”

The HGTV reality star spilled the wedding tea in an interview with Access Hollywood alongside his brother, Drew Scott. Scott revealed how the couple hadn’t had much time to stop and think, joking about how it would be an absolute mess. Scott and Deschanel haven’t revealed a lot of details about their wedding planning, but the few times they did, they have maintained how they plan on keeping it an intimate affair. The Celebrity IOU star also spoke about how there’s definitely going to be a lot of happy tears being shed on the big day.

Scott proposed to Deschanel in Glasgow, Scotland, in August 2023. Scott exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the planning was underway in June 2024. The HGTV star also revealed how little his relationship with the New Girl star will change after their wedding, as he already plays that role. He also spilled the beans on how the couple is looking forward to “a kick-ass party” from the upcoming wedding. ”The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast.”

Jonathan Scott Was a “Blubbering Mess” During the Proposal

​Scott revealed all the nerve-wracking details of his proposal exclusively to Page Six while promoting their new show Backed by the Bros alongside his brother Drew Scott. He had pre-planned the whole proposal while on a family holiday in Glasgow, Scotland, with Zooey Deschanel and her kids.

He proposed in Edinburgh Castle with a pipe band playing in the background. Scott even included Deschanel’s kids, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf — whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — in the festivities. Deschanel, his girlfriend of four years at the time, was caught completely unaware when a guitarist stepped forward to play Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon.” The proposal proceeded with the kids pulling up a banner saying, “Will you marry me?”

Scott also revealed that he was a “blubbering mess” while proposing and joked that the wedding would be a disaster because he wouldn’t be able to contain his emotions. The duo first met on an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, where they appeared alongside their siblings, Drew Scott and Emily Deschanel, respectively, back in August 2019 and went public with their relationship in October of the same year.

New Celebrity IOU Season 8 episodes are released every Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The episode will be available to stream on Max, along with all previous seasons of the show.

Celebrity IOU In this reality TV series, Hollywood stars give back to the people who have impacted their lives by surprising them with home renovations. With the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott, better known as the Property Brothers, celebrities roll up their sleeves and get involved in the renovations, creating heartwarming moments as they transform spaces for their loved ones. Release Date April 13, 2020 Cast Jeremy Renner Jonathan Silver Scott , Drew Scott , Brad Pitt , Melissa McCarthy Viola Davis , Michael Bublé , Rebel Wilson Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

Watch on Max