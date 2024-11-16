The Property Brothers are back with a new series, Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, but off camera, Jonathan Scott has some major news about his upcoming wedding with fiancé Zooey Deschanel. In an exclusive interview with Collider, Scott revealed some news about the big day. So, what is it? Well, nothing — for now. While Property Brothers fans are eager to see the happy couple tie the knot, the pair haven't even picked a date yet. With busy schedules and extraordinary careers, Scott and Deschanel are still looking to lock in a time for the nuptials. However, Scott warned his brother, Drew Scott, not to plan any vacations.

While speaking with Collider's Tania Hussain, Scott was asked about the wedding plans, to which he joked, "We are useless. No, we have no updates. We haven't done any yet. Maybe that should be my New Year's resolution. We've got to get it figured out." His twin Drew followed up, saying: "I'm not allowed to make any vacation plans until they figure that out, because I guarantee if I'm like, 'Okay, I'm finally gonna book this vacation,' then John will be like, 'That's the date.'" The brothers continued to joke, which led to Drew believing he would be the ring bearer.

While there may not be any updates regarding the wedding, Property Brother fans have been given the gift of their latest series, Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers. The series follows the Scott twins as they help homeowners rekindle the love of their homes. During the six-episode season, the Brothers will confer with clients to understand their home's shortfalls and make a game plan to address what's not working for them. With a set budget, the Scott twins will take down walls, tear out kitchens, and reconfigure living areas, assessing any hidden damage along the way that could impact the homeowners' wish lists.

Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm EST on HGTV. All other Property Brothers series are available to stream on Max.

