The couple's relationship blossomed from their first date, which involved a karaoke night and an escape room challenge.

Scott happily embraces his role as a "bonus dad" to Deschanel's two children, creating a blended family.

After four years of dating and an engagement last summer, Property Brothers personality Jonathan Scott and New Girl star Zooey Deschanel are finally gearing up to tie the knot! The couple announced the news last August in a joint Instagram post with the caption, “Forever starts now” alongside a string of smiling heart emojis. With both of their families on hand for the event, the two are now in the planning phase of their engagement with Scott telling Collider exclusively ahead of the series premiere of Backed by the Bros that the wedding is going to be an “intimate” one filled with one of the couple’s biggest obsessions. Will it be shown on reality television?

“For us, the most important thing is we wanna have a kick-ass party with the people we care about,” the Celebrity IOU star tells Collider in a phone call last month. “We are gonna keep it very intimate so it’s not gonna be a huge, huge wedding. But the food is important, the music and the party afterward is important.” When it comes to the party, Scott has one thing in mind: “Because of our obsession with escape rooms, we’re thinking, ‘What if we do an escape room wedding where we lock everybody into the venue and they can only escape if they call riddles?’”

The puzzle game has a strong significance to the couple’s dynamic as they shared in an interview with PEOPLE last fall. After all, the HGTV host and actress’ first date was the ultimate test of love fueled by karaoke and an escape room. This prompted Scott to tell the outlet how he had “never met anybody with master conflict resolution skills” like Deschanel. “That’s the sort of stuff,” Scott tells Collider. “We’re gonna do that.”

Since the couple’s first meet-cute in 2019 on Carpool Karaoke, they have been pretty open about their relationship. In addition to Scott telling PEOPLE how they felt “chemistry right away” while filming the James Corden-created spinoff, he admits he never saw this relationship coming with Deschanel, whom he describes as “somebody who cares to make sure you get through the hard moments as well.”

While the pair have both been previously married, the two now have a deeply rooted and blended family. Deschanel, formerly married to Jacob Pechenik, shares two children — Elsie, 9, and Charlie, 7, with the film producer. Scott happily proclaims himself the “bonus dad” and explains how they “have even more people to love them.”

Backed by the Bros (2024) Aspiring entrepreneurs vie for the chance to gain investment from the "Bros," three prominent and successful businessmen. Contestants present their business ideas and strategies, aiming to convince the Bros to support their ventures. Throughout the series, the participants undergo rigorous evaluations and face various challenges designed to test their entrepreneurial skills and resilience, all in hopes of securing funding and guidance from the Bros. Release Date June 5, 2024 Cast Drew Scott , Jonathan Silver Scott Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Backed by the Bros premieres on June 5 on HGTV at 9 p.m. EST and streams the same day and time on Max. Watch a clip of the Property Brothers stars chatting about their festive work at the White House and the most emotional renovations on Celebrity IOU Season 7.

