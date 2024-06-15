The Big Picture Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are planning a kick-ass party for their upcoming wedding.

The couple's romance began on Carpool Karaoke, leading to a heartfelt engagement announcement in August 2023.

Jonathan attributes the success of their relationship to learning from past mistakes and having incredible synergy.

There may not be a date quite yet but Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are planning to have a kick-ass party! With an intimate gathering in the works, the HGTV reality star has joked that his twin brother Drew will "probably be invited." While the nuptials will happen, the happy couple are focused on getting the pomp and circumstance of the ceremony out of the way, as the reception is going to be a blast.

Jonathan Scott is best known for his renovation television empire, starring on Property Brothers and all of its subsequent spin-offs. Joined by his twin brother, Jonathan and Drew Scott have become top tier personalities on HGTV. Zooey Deschanel is one of Hollywood's most charming leading ladies, starring in film and on television including Elf, 500 Days of Summer, and her award-winning role of Jess Daly on New Girl.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Are Couple Goals

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have had a quintessential Hollywood romance. Having first met during the filming of Carpool Karaoke, it was instant sparks between Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel. It just so happened that the filming of this episode featured Jonathan's brother Drew and Zooey's sister Emily Deschanel. At the time of their meet-cute, Zooey had not publicly split from her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. When things were official, they confirmed they started dating, making it official only weeks later on Instagram. Their relationship was filled with adorable moments, including quarantining together during COVID and bringing Zooey onto an episode of Celebrity IOU. Zooey and Jonathan officially announced their engagement in August 2023 after years of shaking off rumors.

Jonathan has said that had he and Zooey not met when they did, things may not have worked out. They were both married previously and were looking for different things when they were younger. Jonathan was married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 until 2013. Jonathan reveals, "When we met, it was amazing because we both had been through unsuccessful relationships. You learn what you do not want, and you also think of the things that you do want, and the synergy was incredible. Instantly we hit it off. Still to this day, we have these nerdy, cute moments where w're just like, 'Wow, how did it take so long for this to happen?'"

We'll keep an eye out for the official wedding date, but for now Jonathan has something to celebrate. Backed by the Bros, their latest series has officially debuted on HGTV. The program is unlike any of their other programs as the power is taken out of the Scott brothers' hands. They will be working with their proteges to build a better future. Of course, Property Brothers fans can catch all their classics on Max.

Backed by the Bros (2024) Aspiring entrepreneurs vie for the chance to gain investment from the "Bros," three prominent and successful businessmen. Contestants present their business ideas and strategies, aiming to convince the Bros to support their ventures. Throughout the series, the participants undergo rigorous evaluations and face various challenges designed to test their entrepreneurial skills and resilience, all in hopes of securing funding and guidance from the Bros. Release Date June 5, 2024 Cast Drew Scott , Jonathan Silver Scott Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

