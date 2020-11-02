Jordan Kristine Seamón on HBO’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ & Her Marvel Aspirations

From showrunner Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), the eight-episode HBO series We Are Who We Are tells the story of two American teenagers who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, exploring all of the messy emotions that come with being 14 years old. When the shy and introverted Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) meets the bold and confident Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), he finds someone that he can connect with, in a way unlike anyone else in his life.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, Seamón opens up about making her screen debut in We Are Who We Are, the appeal of playing this character, the biggest challenges in playing Caitlin, working with Guadagnino, why she really wants to be in a Marvel movie, and more.

COLLIDER: When this came your way, what made you feel like this was a character that you wanted to dig into and that you also felt like you could find a connection with?

JORDAN KRISTINE SEAMÓN: Reading the character blurb for Caitlin was what really attracted me to the role. Caitlin was described as this very strong and powerful character that was very confident in themselves and just really knew how to carry themselves. I was slowly but surely trying to tap into that confidence in myself and I thought it would be a good role to really learn how to tap into that confidence. And thankfully, I actually did. I’m a lot more confident now than I was when I first started. I’m still growing but a little bit better, for sure.

Seeing the work that you do in the series and how good you are in this role, it seems crazy that this is your screen debut. When you started on this road, making your way through the audition process, getting cast, and then turning up on set, how did that feel? Were you ever nervous or scared about taking this on?

SEAMÓN: I was definitely nervous and scared because it’s my film debut. Of course, I tried my absolute hardest to not show it but it was definitely clear, at some times, that I was just not completely aware of what I was doing. Luckily enough, I had an amazing cast that was super duper helpful in making sure that I felt safe and comfortable. Luca [Guadagnino] is so specific with not only what he wants but what he believes that us, as actors and actresses, can do. That really helped me feel less scared and a lot more confident that I could deliver the role.

What was it that really most excited you about telling this story and what did you see as the biggest challenges in taking this on?

SEAMÓN: In telling the story, I was really excited just to play a character that is intricate. Caitlin is so complex and on top of all of the complexities, she’s also so strong. She’s a Black lead character, and that’s something that I really wanted to tap into and play because that’s something that I always wanted to see on television. That was one of the reasons. Some of the people that were Black lead characters are the reason that I, myself, wanted to become an actor. And then, I would definitely say, at some times, feeling like I was playing two different characters was challenging. Caitlin does go through a period in their life, trying to figure out identity and sexuality and everything. Sometimes it was difficult for me to figure out if it was two different people or the same person, and how to express the dynamic of going through this metamorphosis, in a sense, but also still trying to stay true to the originality of Caitlin.

What was your first day on set, and then how did that change the rest of the shoot for you, once you got through that first day?

SEAMÓN: My first day on set was the best first day any actor could ever have. My first day on set was the scene in which I got my haircut. It was a real haircut. Jack was actually cutting my hair with clippers. That was only the second or third time that Jack and I had actually met. So, on my very first day on set he was cutting my hair, which was crazy but it was an amazing bonding experience between the two of us. When somebody cuts your hair, when you go to the hairdresser, obviously you bond with them because they’re taking everything away from you. H was shaving me bald, so we became very, very close, immediately after that. It really helped with the authenticity of Jack and I’s characters and how the two of them bond so quickly because Jack and I were able to bond so quickly.

What happens between Caitlin and Fraser, the two of them haven’t experienced, which is so big and so monumental that it makes them become immediate close friends and I feel like the same thing happened with me and Jack. I feel like Luca did that on purpose because I felt so much closer to Jack immediately, and I felt so much more comfortable and open and ready to share with him, after the first day.

Especially for women, when you get a haircut that drastic, it’s such an emotional thing.

SEAMÓN: Yeah, definitely. It was the first time that I’d ever gotten my hair cut, ever. I had never had a trim or even cut my split ends. I never, ever cut my hair. I’ve been growing it out the same amount of time Caitlin had, so it was monumental for me, as well. They didn’t show it on camera but I had a full on panic attack afterwards. Jack was super duper sweet. He grabbed my mom and was like, “She’s not doing well. Can you come get her, please? Something is happening and I don’t know what to do.” But it was really great. He was super supportive. Everyone was super supportive. And my mom shaved her hair in solidarity to make me feel a lot more comfortable.

What was your working experience with Luca Guadagnino like, throughout this? How is he when it comes to collaborating with actors on the characters and having you be involved in that?

SEAMON: All of us say this, and you know that if someone says it multiple times, it’s definitely true because we can’t express it enough, but Luca is so open to really communicating with the actors and trying to understand the characters. He’s a really amazing person and film director to work with because he asked questions and wanted to know our opinions on our characters. He felt that we could play our characters so well that we were able to give him insight on what we thought our characters might or might not do, or might or might not say. He’s an amazing director. He’s taught me so much. I love him. He’s the best. He’s really opened my eyes and helped me in possibly pursuing more stuff, besides just acting. He showed me what it was like to be in front of the camera but also behind. Because of him, now I definitely wanna do directing and scriptwriting and so many other things. He’s just a brilliant genius.

Caitlin and Fraser both seems as though they feel like outsiders in their world, even if Caitlin can appear to fit in easier. How would you say Caitlin is most misunderstood by people?

SEAMÓN: I feel like this is something that a lot of women, in general, can relate to, having the ability to appear that you fit in and that you’re completely comfortable and you’re okay when in actuality, you might feel really lost and unsure but because of society, we have to put on this front that we have it all together and if we don’t have it altogether, we’re criticized. I’m not the writer or the director but I do believe that Caitlin just wants to be seen in a light of acceptance in that. Caitlin doesn’t have it all together. Caitlin doesn’t completely understand everything that she’s going through. Society sometimes will criticize because we don’t have it all together and all Caitlin and anybody really wants is acceptance and love, and being able to take the time to step back and appreciate a person for who they are, instead of who they want them to be because we are who we are.

All teenagers go through that process of exploring their gender and sexual identity and wondering who they are, essentially. How did you approach finding the emotions that Caitlin would have been going through and how did that help you understand Caitlin more?

SEAMÓN: A lot of the emotion was really genuine. I am a teenager. I’m only 17. I’m still a baby and I hope to stay a baby for as long as possible. I’m still very young and I’m definitely in the general area of questioning and trying to understand who you are, whether it be with sexuality, identity, or whatever, just in general, trying to figure out the type of person that you want to be. Caitlin is 14, and I’m 17 about to turn 18, so our trying to understand who we are is a tad bit different because Caitlin is just maturing into being an older teenager. She’s not necessarily an adult but is going through puberty. For me, I really did have to tap into what that felt like, and all of the questions and confusing things that were happening, and trying to understand what was really going on. It wasn’t that hard to tap into, personally, because it was only a couple of years ago. A lot of it was very genuine. I still am going through my questioning stages and just trying to figure out what kind of adult I’m gonna be in the near future.

One of the things that Luca Guadagnino did really well was cast actors that aren’t too far off from the age of their characters.

SEAMÓN: Right. It definitely makes it ten times more authentic and it’s so nice to see. There are definitely older actors that play younger characters and they do an amazing job in tapping into that younger side and what it was like but there’s nothing like the real thing. For example, the scene in Episode 2 where Caitlin gets her period, actually performing that scene felt so genuine because I was actually crying on that day. Remembering what it was like when I actually got my first period, it brought back so many memories and made the scene ten times more authentic and real because it wasn’t that long ago when it first happened to me. I was able to bring a sense of realness. That’s why it doesn’t feel like you’re watching a television show but instead you’re experiencing it with me/Caitlin.

It’s rare to even show a moment like that on TV.

SEAMÓN: Yeah, definitely. I think that was a very pivotal scene for not only Caitlin but just in general because it’s not seen very often and if it is shown, sometimes it’s shown in a negative light. We don’t really get the chance to see the authenticity of what it’s really like to experience that drastic change of going from childhood to adulthood/womanhood.

The family relationships in this are so interesting, whether it’s Fraser and his mother or Caitlin and her father. How do you view that dynamic between Caitlin and her father? Why do you think it’s developed the way it has and what was it like to find that with Scott Mescudi?

SEAMÓN: Honestly, I think it’s such a beautiful relationship and really authentic. The relationship between Caitlin and Richard is such a relatable dynamic for so many young women and so many young Black women, especially. It’s so nice to see Caitlin and Richard bond in such an amazing way. It was very, very easy to play because I have a relationship that’s very, very similar to my dad. He and I are very close and we’re very similar with our personalities. And with working with Scott, he’s so sweet. I can’t even express enough how much it was sweet guy he really is. And he has a daughter, so he and I will really able to talk and try to understand the relationship. It really, really works because I’m a daughter and he is actually a father, and we bonded so quickly through discussion and through acting with one another and trying to understand one another. It really just made the dynamic of the relationship seem so much more genuine. I know there are definitely gonna be some people that are gonna put characters in a negative light because of how the relationship progresses but you really have to understand that this is sometimes what people go through and these are the difficulties of family and growing up. Richard is so much older than Caitlin and he is also a male, so he doesn’t completely understand everything that Caitlin is going through.

Having finished the season and looking back on it now, how does this entire experience feel for you?

SEAMÓN: It feels like a dream, honestly. Every once in a while, when I’m actually watching the show, I’m like, “Oh, my God, I remember that scene and I remember that day.” Looking back and having it all be finished, it was the opportunity of a lifetime. I can’t express enough how much my life and my outlook on life has really, really changed. Like Caitlin, I really went through a metamorphosis in Italy and I grew up so much. I feel like I truly came back almost a completely different person. The experience was just so helpful and continues to be helpful in the growth that I’m still going through.

The title of this series is We Are Who We Are. Do you think people are capable of change or is who we are pretty well set?

SEAMÓN: I really can’t speak too much on that. For me, personally, from my experiences with people, I think it’s a little bit of both. For some people, there is a real change, adapting into this new and different person. I feel like some people really do shed their skin and become this new person. For some people, it might feel like they are changing and they are adapting but there’s always gonna be that part of them that is that original self, or what they once were. I think people are definitely capable of changing and the show really does a great job of showing that. At the end of the day, whether you do change, you don’t change and change, or you change and there’s still a bit of yourself in there. You are who you are, so that’s perfectly fine and acceptable. What we want with the show is for people to have a conversation and open dialogue about being accepting of whoever a person chooses to become, or doesn’t choose to become.

Where would you like to take this whole acting thing next? Have you thought about what you’d like to do and the type of roles you’d like to play?

SEAMÓN: I can’t tell you how crazy my life has become since doing this show. Acting was something that I always wanted to do but it was never something that I thought was going to happen for me, so fast and so quickly. I’m really open for just about anything, at this point. I love acting and I would definitely like to work on a movie because I’ve only done television. I wanna put this out there that I definitely would love to be in Marvel, in case Kevin Feige reads this. I’m really hoping that I get to play more roles that are as complex as this one and that really show what acting skills I try to bring to the table. I hope I get to play more roles that have open dialogue and are really expressive, and that teach the world to look at new things in a new light

With the Marvel thing, were you a comic book fan or was it the Marvel movies themselves that got you interested?

SEAMÓN: Oh, yeah, I was comic book fan, like crazy. I still am. I wish I could get into how much of a fan of comics that I have. It’s entirely my dad’s fault. He’s a huge superhero fan and has loved superheroes since the day of birth. I’m a huge superhero fan, loved the comic books, fell in love with the movies, and grew up with the movies, as well. It would definitely be a dream just because I love the storyline and the comradery that all of the cast members in the Marvel universe seem to have. I would just love to be a part of that. And I really, really wanna meet Robert Downey Jr.

