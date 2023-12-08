The Big Picture Kojima Productions and Xbox Game Studios are collaborating on a new immersive gaming experience called OD, featuring top-tier talent like Hunter Schafer and Sophia Lillis.

The teaser trailer for OD, directed by Hideo Kojima and produced by Jordan Peele, delivers an unnerving and eerie atmosphere.

OD aims to blur the boundaries between gaming and film, testing players' fear threshold in a terrifying and unique storytelling experience.

While 2023 may have been the year of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele have a fresh vision for the future of gaming. Announced at the Game Awards, Kojima Productions and Xbox Game Studios revealed plans to move forward with a game - nay - “a new form of media” that will fully immerse players in complex storylines by well-known creatives. Featuring performances by Hunter Schafer (Euphoria), Sophia Lillis (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), and Udo Kier (Flesh for Frankenstein), the team wasn’t messing around with their push to bring in top-tier talent as the leading stars of the upcoming project, which has been dubbed, OD. Along with the exciting announcement, a trailer was also dropped, giving terror a new outlet.

In the teaser, one by one, each of the main characters stares into the camera and delivers the line, “The hungry purple dinosaur ate the kind, singing fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale and started fending and quacking.” Like something straight out of Black Mirror, the trailer puts viewers on edge even after each of the treasured actors delivers their lines. There’s a sort of mania when each star speaks, but it’s the final moments when Lillis goes full Scream Queen that particularly sends shivers down our spines. What it all means is up for debate, but with Peele’s hand involved in the storyline, we’re guessing that the immersive experience will drop players into a world of horror.

In his statement at the Game Awards, Kojima, who’s known for his work developing such titles as the Metal Gear series, Lunar Knights, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, said,

We are working with Xbox Game Studios and their cloud gaming technology to take on the challenge of creating a very unique, immersive, and totally new style of game - or rather, a new form of media.

What Jordan Peele’s Dive Into Gaming Could Mean

As per OD’s logline, the media “explores the concept of testing your fear threshold, and what it means to OD on fear - while blurring the boundaries of gaming and film.” In the past, the Academy Award-winning director has brought audiences such unnerving favorites as Get Out, Us, and Nope, as well as the CBS reboot of The Twilight Zone. Solidifying his name as one of the biggest horror visionaries of our time, there’s zero doubt that Peele is the man you’d want on a project that drops players into the most terrifying of circumstances. As a producer and writer, Peele has paired with such names as Nia DaCosta on the filmmaker’s reinvisioned Candyman and Henry Selick’s return to stop-motion animation in Wendell & Wild. With so many huge names tied to Peele, and the tease that OD will feature fan-favorite storytellers, we can only imagine who else will be tapped for the project.

Check out the trailer for OD below. At this time, no release date has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.