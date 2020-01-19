Jordan Peele on Taking Lupita Nyong’o to a Dark Place for ‘Us’ | Collider FYC

–

The Academy Award ship might have sailed for Jordan Peele‘s Us, but the movie still had quite the run this awards season. Not only is Lupita Nyong‘o nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the movie also picked up a Critics Choice win for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie, four People’s Choice Awards nominations, a nod from the Art Directors Guild and then some. And did I mention that the movie also went on to accumulate $255 million at the worldwide box office while inspiring loads of conversation?

Us had a hearty run indeed and it was a great honor to host a Collider FYC screening of the movie with Peele in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. We covered quite a bit during the conversation, some of which you might have already seen, like Peele’s comments about what might happen to the Tethered after the events of the movie. But right now we’re sharing the full video from the event which includes loads of behind the scenes details like Peele’s experience working with acclaimed casting director Terri Taylor, what it was like diving into such a complex and dark role with Nyong’o, the importance of his photo doubles in certain scenes, and loads more.

