Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Sci-Fi Horror Movie ‘Sinkhole’ at Universal

Oscar winner Jordan Peele and two-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae are teaming to produce the sci-fi/horror movie Sinkhole, which will be developed as a starring vehicle for the Insecure actress.

In a low-seven-figure deal, Universal beat out nearly a dozen other studios and streamers bidding on the rights to Leyna Krow‘s short story, which was originally published in the literary journal Moss.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that the thought-provoking genre story follows a young family who move into their dream home, which is plagued by a mysterious sinkhole in the backyard that manages to fix broken things. However, Krow’s story asks, what if that thing is a person?

Sinkhole is said to explore themes of female identity and perfection, and the story was inspired by an assignment from Krow’s writers group that asked members to write short fairytales on the theme “I Married a Monster.” Krow decided to set the story on the street she lives on in Spokane, Washington.

Peele and Win Rosenfeld will produce via their Monkeypaw banner, while Rae will produce under her eponymous company along with Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi. Krow will executive produce with Moss co-founder Alex Davis-Lawrence. Universal’s Sara Scott will oversee the project on behalf of the studio, which has a five-year deal with Monkeypaw.

Rae’s Insecure earned eight Emmy nominations on Tuesday, while A Black Lady Sketch Show, which she also produces, picked up three nominations as well. Rae recently starred in The Lovebirds and The Photograph, and she’s in the midst of shooting the Blumhouse movie Vengeance, which marks the feature directorial debut of B.J. Novak. Additionally, Rae is developing a new take on Set It Off that she’s also slated to star in for New Line.

Peele is prepping for the release of his new HBO series Lovecraft Country as well as Nia DaCosta‘s new Candyman movie. He also serves as the executive producer and narrator of The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access. To watch the stunning animated prologue for Candyman, click here.