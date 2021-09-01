Universal Studio Group has announced a multi-year overall deal with creator Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions. The deal covers Peele and Monkeypaw’s television development and production.

Best known for producing Peele's hit horror films Get Out and Us, Monkeypaw scored its most recent success with Nia DaCosta's Candyman, which Peele wrote with DaCosta and Monkeypaw president Win Rosenfeld. The company has also had a number of recent successes on television, including Peele's 2019 The Twilight Zone reboot, as well as HBO's hit Lovecraft Country, both of which recently nabbed Emmy nominations. The new deal mirrors Peele and Monkeypaw's five-year movie development deal with Universal Pictures, which produced Get Out, Us, and Candyman. Here's hoping the new deal can replicate that success in television.

"We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of Monkeypaw’s television slate," said Rosenfeld. "Their expertise, creativity, and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company. This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling."

The feeling is clearly mutual. “In the short amount of time I've spent with Jordan, Win and the fantastic Monkeypaw team, I have no doubt this will be a fruitful and fun collaboration," said Universal Television President Erin Underhill. "Given the diverse range of ideas we discussed, the sky's the limit!" While Monkeypaw's recent hits have landed squarely in the horror category, their earlier efforts include the Tracey Morgan series, The Last O.G., as well as Peele's hit sketch show with Keegan Michael Key, Key and Peele. Tying down a creator and production company with such varied successes is a no-brainer for Universal.

"The term 'visionary' is thrown around all too frequently in our business but in the case of Jordan Peele, it could not be more apt," said Universal Studio Group Chairman, Pearlena Igbokwe. "He brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future."

No word on any shows in development, or when we might expect to see the first products of this new deal, so be sure to check back at Collider for further details.

