You can't talk about modern horror without mentioning Jordan Peele’s name. The director, who started out in comedy with shows like Key and Peele, has spent that last decade scaring audiences with Oscar-winning films like Get Out and terrifying gems like Nope. Peele’s fourth film is on the way in 2026. As fans wait for the filmmaker to make us scream all over again, Funko has announced a chilling Pop collection based on Peele’s celebrated filmography.

The three figures cover every Peele film to date. This includes Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) from Get Out, Red aka Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) from Us and OJ Haywood (Kaluuya) from Nope. Each Pop is packed with detail, like Chris recreating the turning point in Get Out where the character uses a mounted deer head as a weapon and Red emulating Us’ memorably haunting teaser poster where the character removes her face. These figures join Peele himself in Funko’s expensive horror collection. It'll be exciting to see if any more characters from his films, like Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) or Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun) from Nope, are added in the near future.

Jordan Peele’s Horror Legacy is Just Beginning

When Peele released Get Out in 2017, no one would have predicted the massive impact it would have on pop culture. The great blending of atmospheric horror, comedy and social commentary, mixed with some stand-out performances, was something that was seemingly left behind in Alfred Hitchcock’s time. However, just like that iconic director, with just one film, Peele’s work became a must-watch event for horror fans. Peele would go on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, a rare feat for the genre, and that was only the beginning of his twisted legacy. He would follow Get Out with 2019’s Us and 2022’s Nope. While not as critically beloved or awards-worthy as his first outing, with three very different films, Peele has proven to us that he has the potential to be the next Hitchcock or Steven Spielberg-level genre visionary. Outside directing, he also wrote the 2021 reboot of Candyman that was well received by both critics and fans alike.

Get Out and Nope are currently streaming on Hulu, while Us can be rented on all major VOD platforms. Candyman is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Before you start your next Peele marathon, you can pre-order the director’s Funko Pop collection on Entertainment Earth's website. They’re set to be released in November 2024.