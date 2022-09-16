In addition to Nope's upcoming Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will be releasing a three-movie Blu-ray pack that includes all of Jordan Peele's directorial efforts. The 3-movie Blu-ray pack will include Get Out, Us, and Nope, and will be available to purchase on October 25, 2022. Special features for the 3-movie set include 3 hours of bonus content, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, and deleted scenes from all 3 films.

Get Out, which was released theatrically back in February 2017, was the film that started it all. Peele, who started out as a comedian acting in the sketch comedy shows Key and Peele and Mad TV, shocked the world when he wrote and directed a disturbing horror movie that explored racism in America through metaphors. Get Out stars Daniel Kaluuya as a young man in an interracial relationship who finds himself trapped in a nightmare when he visits his girlfriend's parents. Get Out catapulted Peele into the status of master filmmaker and won him the 2018 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The film was also nominated for 3 other Academy Awards that year including Best Picture, a rare achievement for a horror film.

2019's Us was Peele's follow-up to the massive success that was Get Out, and his sophomore film did not disappoint. Us may have not been quite as much of a critical success as Peele's first film, but it managed to scare up over $250 million against a budget of $20 million. Us stars Lupita Nyong'o and tells the story of a family on vacation trying to survive a terrifying invasion of murderous doppelgangers. This year's Nope was also a commercial and critical success but is perhaps Peele's most cryptic and ambiguous film to date. Nope reunited Peele and Kaluuya again, and follows a Hollywood brother and sister horse training team who try to capture unexplained flying objects on film.

It was previously revealed that Nope will be released on Digital September 20, and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25. The standalone home releases of Nope will include their own slew of special features. The special features for the standalone home release of Nope consist of a 56-minute immersive making-of documentary, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and two other featurettes titled Call Him Jean Jacket and Mystery Man of Muybridge. It seems as though the DVD release of Nope will not include all of these special features.

The Jordan Peele 3-movie Blu-ray back will be released on October 25, but it can be pre-ordered now here.