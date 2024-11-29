From the old legend Alfred Hitchcock to the more recent M. Night Shyamalan, many directors have found themselves in front of the camera in their own projects, cheekily making brief cameo appearances as fun Easter Eggs. Jordan Peele happily jumped onto this trend, but did so in his own unique way. In his directorial debut, 2017's Get Out, Peele made a sneaky cameo that you wouldn't have noticed unless you read his interview with Vanity Fair. He voices the squeamish, dying groan of the deer Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Alison Williams) hit in the beginning.

Peele gave a voice cameo for a dying animal again in his second movie, 2019's Us, as he revealed in an interview with Fandango. Unlike in Get Out, the creepy cameo was made at the end of the film, which marks a turning point for Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) and her family. While these bizarre cameos do just seem like quirky Easter Eggs, his voice actually adds to the ominous symbolism of his films.

Jordan Peele Voices the Dying Deer in 'Get Out'

The first time Peele dabbled in strangled animal groans was during the initial road trip in Get Out when Chris and Rose are driving along the wooded highway towards the Armitage estate, only to hit a deer. Chris hears the awful sound when he starts getting back into the car after not being able to find the animal, signaling that the deer is not yet dead. He returns to the site of the fatality and dismally stares at the suffering animal. The moment clearly resonates with him, though we are not quite sure why at this point.

As such, the addition of Peele's voice to the wretched groan of the deer operates on a more subliminal level. Though we do not immediately recognize the human element of the deer, it symbolically connects the animal to Chris. This becomes clear when we learn that Chris' mother died in a hit-and-run. Chris has carried the guilt of not being there for his mother his entire adult life, and the accident with the deer retriggers his trauma.

The deer itself is a recurring motif in Get Out, symbolic in multiple ways that all add layers of meaning to the film. The idea of helplessness emerges again as he is hunted down by the Armitage family, with Rose stalking and ensnaring her prey and the rest of the family subtly laying down traps. The term "buck" was also used as a derogatory term for the Black population, once again linking it to the family's discriminatory beliefs and pleasure in hunting down Black men. Thus, it is significant that Chris kills the patriarch of the family with the head of the deer they adorned in their house, reclaiming his power and reversing the predator-prey dynamic.

Peele's Groans In 'Us' Add To the Film's Symbolism

In Us, Peele voices a rabbit that squeals as it is being munched down on by the Tethered. This occurs when Adelaide ventures down into the tunnels to confront Red. As Red recalls the torturous years of living underground with the purposeless Tethered, there is a scene where the little girl (Madison Curry) is walking past a room of Tethered feasting on the raw meat of rabbits. The horrifying squeals of the creatures emanate from the room, interwoven with the voice of Peele.

Like the deer in Get Out, rabbits play a major symbolic role in Us. Red talks about how the government's cloning program began with rabbits, which is why they were in the tunnels in the first place. But rabbits have often been considered symbols of rebirth, thus connecting to Red's uprising with the Tethered as they try to be reborn as the people who live above ground. As such, Peele's voice of the rabbit once again intensifies the animal's association with the humans in the film.

Peele also has a more personal connection with rabbits, as he told BBC News that he perceives them as a frightening symbol of duality. "They're very cuddly, but they also have a sociopathic expression." He further described the creepiness of their "scissor-like ears" to the Guardian. Duality is obtusely seen in the identical features between the above and underground doubles, as the Tethered can signify the hidden part of the self, and extend to social issues of racial and class inequalities.

Peele's Voice Ties Dying Animals to Humanity in 'Get Out' and 'Us'

Close

While adding his voice to these fleeting moments does not seem like they impact the films significantly, Peele's voice work operates at a more subliminal level that helps us associate these animals with humans and their issues. Both are low-toned, drawn-out sounds that ominously resonate with us, striking an unconscious nerve that renders the scene unsettling. The distinctive groan of Get Out's deer makes us register the ones that appear continually throughout the film, allowing us to recognize the connection between the animal and the helpless protagonist. Us doesn't set up this link to humanity at the beginning and instead reveals it towards the end. The screech of the dying rabbit amplifies the already stressful and chaotic atmosphere that is building up with Red's narrative.

But the impact of these voices actually worsens when you find out about Peele's involvement. It is markedly disturbing to realize that we are unable to distinguish a human voice from a dying animal's groan. This is the ultimate way to unify the animal and human experiences, as the main characters all become prey to the horrifying inequalities explored in Peele's films.

