Despite only having three films under his belt, the remarkably talented Jordan Peele has secured his place as one of the greatest horror directors in modern history. From his early days as a stand-up comedian on Second City, his time as a cast member on Mad TV, to his glorious pairing with his long-time comedic partner Keegan-Michael Key on the hit sketch comedy show Key & Peele, Peele garnered a significant reputation in the industry as a skilled entertainer. As he made his welcoming transition into filmmaking, he showed a new side to his talent as he amazed audiences with his unique exciting, entertaining, thought-provoking, and above all, incredibly terrifying stories.

All three of Peele's works — Get Out, Us, and Nope — are considered beloved horror classics today, each captivating viewers with their unique tales. It's no secret each film delves into social commentary and dark comedy for the most part, but behind the messages and humor are still creepy and unsettling tales that have resonated with modern horror lovers. Though funny at times and deeply symbolic, these films tell chilling stories featuring gruesome deaths, disturbing imagery, and thrilling suspense. Honestly, what better way to honor his films than to discuss how spine-chilling they are, mentioning all their eerie moments and why they've stood in the horror genre in recent years? Here are all three films directed by the great Jordan Peele, ranked by scariness.

3 'Nope' (2022)

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, and Steven Yeun

Beginning with his most recent project, Nope, is a 2022 sci-fi horror thriller starring Peele regular and Academy winner Daniel Kaluuya and two-time Emmy winner Keke Palmer. A unique spin on the monster attack subgenre, it's a deliriously entertaining slow burner filled with mounting tension and nail-biting suspense. The plot centers around OJ and Emerald Haywood, two animal-wrangling siblings struggling to keep their deceased father's ranch afloat by leasing or often selling their horses to the entertainment industry. But, as they witness a series of bizarre events and spot a strange UFO soaring through the clouds, they try to capture evidence of this paranormal event for profit. However, as they learn more about this elusive craft, they realize it's less of a spaceship and more of a flesh-hungry predator.

Nope excels with its thrilling narrative, powerful performances, and chilling concept. The mysterious creature shown in the film, called "Jean Jacket" by the characters, is a unique, visually intimidating monster that is unlike anything audiences have ever seen before. It's a fresh design that's frightening but stunningly beautiful to look at. And the way it devours its victims, particularly in the famous blood rain scene, is truly terrifying and unpleasant to imagine. Nope, it has a lot of great tension and build-up, which leads to some effectively creepy moments. While there are some scares between the other films, it doesn't maintain its scare factor entirely throughout the story. There's a little bit more action here compared to Peele's other films, and while it can be scary, there's a heavy lean towards more drama and comedy, making it less of a straightforward horror flick. A solid film throughout, Nope is a decent one, just not as spine-chilling as the two others.

2 'Get Out' (2017)

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Lil Rel Howery, and Catherine Keener