Jordan Peele made a name for himself a while before becoming a feature film director, originally being tied to sketch comedy shows like Mad TV and Key & Peele. The latter show was a collaboration with Keegan-Michael Key, and the two ventured into film with 2016’s Keanu. That film certainly isn't representative of the sorts Peele would start making the following year, but he also wasn’t the director of that one, with he and Key being the stars, producers, and writers, but the director was Peter Atencio. Considering his filmography as a director also means leaving aside any project he appeared in as a cast member or voice actor, as well as his work as a writer and producer on films such as Candyman (2021) and Wendell & Wild.

So, as anticipation builds for Jordan Peele’s fourth film (which has a release date but no premise or title at the time of writing), it’s as good a time as any to look back on the three horror-related films he’s released to date. It has to be said right away that all of them are great, and, significantly, memorable/engaging in different ways. All three can be called horror movies, but they’ve increased in scale and ambition as Peele has grown as a filmmaker, and he’s tackled different kinds of horror alongside additional genres, with his most recent to date also working as a sci-fi movie. There’s a great deal of hype around Jordan Peele, but it’s warranted. His films are entertaining, unique, and thematically engaging, too, with all exploring issues surrounding race and prejudice in 21st-century America. He’s skilled at blending social commentary, thrills, scares, dark humor, and sheer entertainment. All three movies of his to date are “the whole package,” so to speak, which makes ranking them difficult… but here goes nothing.

3 'Us' (2019)

Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss

Us might qualify as technically Jordan Peele’s weakest movie to date, but that’s only because his number of feature films is low, and all are of a high quality. Something has to be last, but last place here still goes to a pretty fantastic and twist-heavy thriller/horror film. It follows a married couple and their children going on vacation and meeting up with some friends (plus their kids), but relaxation proves out of reach given things have to get spooky. To outline the premise without giving too much away, unsettling doppelgängers are involved; seemingly identical versions of all the main characters who are surprisingly bloodthirsty. Things build slowly, and once things in Us start getting more chaotic, there’s then an exploration of where these people came from, and what they might want. The film might start fairly small, with just a handful of characters, but the scale becomes rather immense closer to the movie’s end.

There’s an ambition to Us that’s admirable, and it’s certainly well-paced throughout, also benefiting from some great acting (Peele is consistently great at getting strong performances from his actors). It’s a little harder to get into what Us is about thematically compared to Peele’s other movies, though, on the other hand, the mysteries and elements that are up to one’s interpretation do assist in making the film easier to revisit. Similarly compelling is the fact that it can be hard to place, genre-wise, beyond calling it a horror/thriller film. Us feels like more than just that, but it’s not easy to place one’s finger on what it is beyond that. It’s unsettling and always engaging, biting off a good deal and still managing to chew most of it. It’s another winner from Jordan Peele, but his other films are, arguably, even greater.

2 'Nope' (2022)

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun

Jordan Peele got even more ambitious with his follow-up to Us. The follow-up in question had another direct, one-word title, Nope, and saw Peele branching out further by making his most direct science fiction film to date. Nope blends sci-fi, UFO-related intrigue with some typically strong horror elements and plenty of sequences that also make the movie feel like something of an unusual adventure/Western flick. Like Us, Nope is a film where the less said about the plot, the better, but the basics involve a pair of siblings discovering what they think might be a UFO, setting about to get evidence of it on film. Beyond this basic outline, Nope also has further commentary on the entertainment industry and references to cinema of old, going right back to 1878, with Sallie Gardner at a Gallop playing a part in the backstory of the main characters.

More so than his other films, Peele’s Nope really likes to take its time, and could be called an example of slow-burn horror. Like many good creature features, it keeps the UFO at arm’s length from the audience for much of the film’s run, revealing it – and its nature – bit by bit, with everything becoming clear by the exciting final act. Nope never feels too slow, thankfully, and starts as an enjoyably eerie mystery film, gets more horrific as it progresses, and then ends with a great deal of spectacle. The comparisons to something like Jaws (being set in the desert instead of at sea) are understandable, with Peele wearing his influences on his sleeve while still spinning something that feels distinct and creative. Nope shows that Jordan Peele has what it takes to make entertainment on a blockbuster scale, all the while never losing his singular voice that had shone through in his prior two smaller films. It’s one of the best horror films of the last few years, and one of the scarier science fiction movies in recent memory, too.

1 'Get Out' (2017)

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener

There haven’t been too many directorial debuts that felt as confident or game-changing on the same level as Get Out, which made Jordan Peele a horror director to keep one’s eye on essentially overnight. It’s the most small-scale of his three movies so far by far, but it also feels the closest to perfect, and the directness of it all is what makes it so compelling. It begins simply enough, with a black man going to meet the parents of his white girlfriend for the first time, and finding the whole experience somewhat off. What might’ve been attributable to nerves on the part of both parties soon spirals to the point where the protagonist begins to suspect something sinister. Eventually, like in Us, things get chaotic and spiral out of control, with more pronounced horror elements seeping through and making much of the second half of Get Out super intense.

That’s about as much as should be said regarding the narrative, because, like with other Jordan Peele films, it’s fun seeing where the story goes and appreciating the surprises thrown at you, as an audience member. Get Out feels like it has the most social commentary of any Jordan Peele film to date, but what it has to say about more underhanded/subdued prejudice is bold and something less explored by films in the past, with more outward racism proving more common in movies about racial issues in America. Get Out might not be subtle in the commentary, but it found something relatively new to look at, and it explores the themes at hand in an interesting and engaging way. Beyond the horror and the thought-provoking stuff, Get Out also succeeds because it’s extremely well-written, well-paced, and sometimes quite funny. It takes a direct kind of premise and twists it in all sorts of interesting directions and ends up being extremely satisfying. It’s one of the best horror movies of the 2010s, and stands as Peele’s finest work to date as a director.

