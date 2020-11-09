Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie Lands Release Date

Universal has just announced it will release Jordan Peele‘s new horror movie on July 22, 2022.
We don’t know anything about the project yet, but we can’t wait to find out what Peele has up his sleeve. The studio is billing Peele’s latest as a “horror event,” and it is not expected to be the People Under the Stairs remake that he’s expected to simply produce, as Collider first reported.
Peele won an Oscar for writing Get Out, which also earned him a Best Director nomination, as well a Best Picture nomination. Peele earned a second Best Picture nomination the following year as one of the producers of Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman.
Image via Universal Pictures
Peele’s sophomore effort, Us, grossed $255 million worldwide (the same figure as Get Out), though the film proved to be a bit more divisive with critics, many of whom had issues with the third act.
Still, no one is using horror movies to make provocative social commentary quite like Peele, who has become a premiere storyteller within the genre even though his fans expected him to churn out comedic movies after wrapping his hit sketch series Key & Peele. Instead, Peele has used his clout to launch a reboot of The Twilight Zone, as well as produce genre fare such as HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Universal’s upcoming Candyman sequel.
Universal had already staked a claim for an untitled event movie on July 22, 2022. Peele’s new film will now arrive one weekend after WB’s Fantastic Beasts 3, and it will open against Paramount’s animated musical Under the Boardwalk, which is clearly aimed at a different audience. To find out when the long-delayed Candyman sequel will finally get to sink its hook into audiences, click here.