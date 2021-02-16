'Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya is in negotiations to join her, but contrary to reports, Jesse Plemons won't be along for the ride.

Jordan Peele's new horror movie has begun casting, and Hustlers actress Keke Palmer is set to play the film's female lead, Collider has learned.

Palmer is the first actor officially cast in the untitled film, though numerous unconfirmed reports from the blogosphere have pegged Jesse Plemons and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya as the two stars of the untitled film. Sources say that Kaluuya's deal is expected to close, but Plemons has a scheduling conflict that will preclude his participation.

Right now, Palmer's casting is all that Collider has confirmed, and while plot details remain under wraps, sources say she'll be playing the antagonist of the film. The actress has history with Peele, having previously made a guest appearance in a 2013 episode of his acclaimed sketch series Key & Peele. As for this as-yet-untitled movie, Peele wrote the script and will produce alongside Ian Cooper under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, which has an exclusive five-year deal with Universal. Sara Scott and Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the studio, which is slated to release Peele's latest "horror event" on July 22, 2022.

Peele won an Oscar for writing Get Out, which also earned him a Best Director nomination, as well a Best Picture nomination. Peele earned a second Best Picture nomination the following year as one of the producers of Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. His sophomore effort, Us, grossed $255 million worldwide (the same figure as Get Out), though the film proved to be a bit more divisive with critics.

Palmer is a former child star (Akeelah and the Bee) whose more recent credits include the box office hit Hustlers and the acclaimed indie drama Imperial Dreams starring John Boyega. Palmer is coming off the demanding Facebook series Turnt Up with the Taylors as well as Scream: The TV Series, and she has also wrapped Krystin Ver Linden's upcoming slavery drama Alice, which she executive produced as well.

Palmer currently voices Maya in the Disney+ revival of The Proud Family as well as Rochelle in Netflix’s new Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources after appearing in Season 5 of the animated show. She can also be heard alongside Pete Davidson in Audible's upcoming scripted podcast Hit Job. Palmer is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment.

As a producer, Peele is responsible for HBO's Lovecraft Country and The Twilight Zone reboot for CBS All Access. He also produced Candyman for Universal, where he's currently developing a remake of Wes Craven's The People Under the Stairs, as Collider first reported. Few are using genre stories as a vehicle for provocative social commentary quite like Peele, who has become a premiere filmmaker within the horror space. We can't wait to see what he's planning next, but Palmer certainly seemed excited about it last fall...

