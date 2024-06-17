The Big Picture Jordan Peele reveals release date for new movie: October 23, 2026.

The film will likely be another horror project filled with symbolism.

Expect Peele to stick to the horror genre and deliver a passion project.

It's a great day to be a Jordan Peele (Nope) fan. In a cryptic post shared today, the acclaimed director decided to reveal a release date: October 23, 2026. Considering that this is related to a project that's more than two years away from being unveiled to us, for now it seems that it's all we'll get. At the same time, it's great to know that Peele already has something lined up to release after his next — and also highly anticipated — movie Him.

At the same time, since this is all that the director revealed, there's plenty of room for speculation about what it might be. Peele has quite a few things in the works, and many of them (like Him) list him as a producer. The fact that the Oscar winner took to social media to present a teaser poster with the release date heavily suggests that this is the real deal: The fourth film that Peele is doubling down as director and writer. The wait is long, but we can already get excited about it.

It's also pretty safe to bet that Peele will stick to the horror genre with his next project. Not only because the black background and ominous numbers suggest so, but also because he's already become a reference in horror, so it might be a while before he decides to subvert his career by doing something else. It's also safe to assume that, much like his other titles Get Out, Us and Nope, Peele's new film will be rigged with symbolism and elements that audiences will spend months deciphering.

What Is Jordan Peele's New Movie About?

Considering that Peele's new movie is only coming out in October 2026, it's way too early to know for sure what it is about. The timing also suggests that Peele hasn't even selected the cast of the movie, and filming will probably take place some time in 2025. However, the director has jumped between horror tropes in all his movies, so it's unlikely that he'll do something similar to what we've previously seen in his career.

Back in January, Peele gave a small hint about his next movie and stated that it could be his favorite if he makes it right. That means that Peele's next movie is obviously a passion project for the filmmaker, and chances are he'll indeed be able to get it right. So far, the director has been widely acclaimed for his work in the horror genre, and he'll probably continue to be a reference with every new project he touches.

Jordan Peele's new movie premieres in theaters on October 23, 2026. Stick with Collider to get updates on the project as soon as they are announced.