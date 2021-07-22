At long last, we know the title of Jordan Peele's next movie, with the filmmaker taking to Twitter and revealing the first official poster for Nope. Does the image offer any sort of plot details? Of course not! Did it come burdened with any news as to where the story could be headed? Don't be ridiculous! However, as the next feature from the visionary filmmaker, it's still more than reason enough to get hyped.

Just a few short years ago, Peele was best known as one half of a sketch comedy duo alongside Keegan-Michael Key, but it would be an understatement of epic proportions to say things have changed since then. He's now lauded as one of the most original, inventive, provocative, and socially conscious talents in the industry, having experienced massive levels of critical and commercial acclaim.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Jordan Peele Mounting 'The People Under the Stairs' Remake at Universal

Peele won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay thanks to cultural phenomenon Get Out, which also landed him nods for Best Picture and Best Director, while he picked up a fourth Oscar nomination for producing Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. His sophomore effort Us was another riveting exploration of family, humanity, and society, and he additionally co-wrote Nia DaCosta's upcoming Candyman, as well as executive producing The Twilight Zone reboot, Amazon's Hunters, and HBO Max's Lovecraft Country.

The cast for Nope is also shaping up nicely, with Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya re-teaming with his Get Out director, and recent Best Actor nominee Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer coming along for the ride. Naturally, any specifics regarding their characters are being kept under wraps for now, and it's probably going to stay that way for a while seeing as there are 365 whole days to go until Nope hits the big screen.

There was talk Kaluuya and Palmer could be playing siblings, and one of them might even be the main antagonist, but for now, Peele is keeping his latest firmly under wraps. Nope is coming to theaters on July 22, 2022, and you can check out his tweet with the poster reveal below:

KEEP READING: 'Lovecraft Country' Season 2 Would Have Seen a Divided United States, Teases Showrunner Misha Green

Share Share Tweet Email

Neill Blomkamp Reveals That ‘District 10’ Will Be Based in American History The sequel to 'District 9' is over 10 years in the making.

Read Next

Scott Campbell (107 Articles Published) Scott was a chef for many years, but he swapped the kitchen for the keyboard and hasn't looked back. He doesn't use social media, so feel free to like and follow him in person as long as you don't get too close. Don't snap him, though, because he'll definitely break. More From Scott Campbell