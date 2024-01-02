The Big Picture Jordan Peele teases that his next film could potentially be his best work yet, promising another must-see genre event.

There have been many amazing filmmakers that have lit up the modern horror genre. Arguably, the biggest name that has gotten the most mainstream attention has been Jordan Peele. Since 2016’s horror thriller Get Out, the Key & Peele star has brought his own unique brand to horror. While we don’t know much about the director’s next terrifying film, Peele revealed during a recent appearance on Conan O'Brien’s popular podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, that it could very well be his best work to date,

During their conversation, Peele exclaimed, “It’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be.” He would then tease, “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.” At this time there have been no plot details revealed about the film yet or who will star, but given Peele’s brilliant track record, horror fans will be there no matter what.

Like Doctor Sleep or Jaws before it, the director continued the trend of putting horror epics on the big screen. That’s why it’s exciting just to hear Peele talk about his project even if we know nothing about it. When he makes a movie, the world rightfully stops for it and his fourth effort is definitely going to be another must-see genre event.

Peele’s a Modern Master of Horror

What can you say about Peele that hasn’t already been said? The director’s combination of social commentary, horror, and comedy has been absolutely killer. His debut film Get Out took the world by storm and won Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. That’s the thing about this former sketch comedy star. He’s entirely an American original. He would follow up Get Out with 2019’s Us. While not as critically acclaimed as Get Out, its story, which focused on Doppelgängers and the deeply flawed American class system, was as complex as it was scary. However, it would be his third film, Nope, in 2022 that would cement Peele as a bona fide horror icon. With themes involving humanity’s obsession with finding the “truth” and siblinghood, Peele carved out the definitive modern UFO “first contact” story.

Peele’s next two untitled projects projects were slated to arrive on September 27 and December 25, 2024 (Christmas Day). However, the movies were moved off those dates in a strike-related response, with Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu taking the same festively bloody holiday date. Though that has not been confirmed. Whatever the case may be, it’s just going to be a thrill to see Peele’s next horror epic on the big screen.

Until then, you can stream Nope on Prime Video and watch Peele’s full interview below. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Nope A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of a nearby theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon. Release Date July 20, 2022 Director Jordan Peele Cast Steven Yeun , Daniel Kaluuya , Keke Palmer , Terry Notary , Conor Kowalski , Mark Casimir Dyniewicz Runtime 130 minutes Writers Jordan Peele

