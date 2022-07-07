Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new horror film Nope, Jordan Peele sat down for an interview with Empire and went in-depth on the relationship he has with his leading man Daniel Kaluuya. Previously together for Peele's first directorial effort, Get Out, Peele once again tapped Kaluuya to lead the UFO film, reuniting them for another chance to wow audiences together. Although it's a small sample size, magic seems to happen when the two work together and that chemistry is apparently just as strong off the set, due to their shared experiences and the massive respect Peele has for Kaluuya as an actor.

When Peele and Kaluuya came together for Get Out, it marked a significant moment in both of their careers. Peele was just taking to the director's chair for the first time, with most people knowing him as one half of the comedy duo Key & Peele. It was a big step in a different direction for him, but it also marked an important milestone in Kaluuya's career, as he'd mostly appeared on television or in smaller roles to that point. "The first big movie he was a lead in, and my directorial debut, was Get Out," Peele said. "And we bonded because we went through that together. In the beginning of that, it feels like two people who have faith in each other, then by the end, it all works. So I just couldn’t wait to further that relationship and explore a completely new character with Daniel."

Although the film earned Peele the Oscar, Kaluuya's performance as Chris Washington was widely praised and elevated him to superstardom. In the years since, he's gone on to earn an Academy Award and a BAFTA of his own for Judas and the Black Messiah and appear in multiple higher-profile films including Black Panther and Queen & Slim. He'll also return to the MCU with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before the widespread acclaim though, Peele knew he struck gold with Kaluuya. Empire went as far as to ask if Kaluuya was the Robert De Niro to his Martin Scorsese, a sentiment he emphatically agreed with. "By the point I was in the middle of [shooting] Get Out, that’s what I was telling him," Peele added. "I was like, ‘You’re my De Niro, man. You’re my De Niro.”

Although details about Nope are still incredibly scarce, Kaluuya will play OJ, a rancher who, alongside his sister (Keke Palmer), experiences strange happenings and tries to capture photos of the UFO that's terrorizing them. In the same interview, Peele did hit on what the overall theme of the film would be: "our addiction to spectacle." It's another important motif that Kaluuya will get to lend his voice to, after Peele's powerful portrayal of racism and class in Get Out and his subsequent film, Us. The bar is set awfully high for the pair this time, given how important their first union was for both of their careers and cinema in general.

Opposite Kaluuya this time, alongside Palmer, will be another prominent star in Steven Yeun as Ricky 'Jupe' Park, a man who seemingly lives for the spectacle, catering to audiences at his park Jupiter's Claim. Trailers paint him as a potential foil for Kaluuya and Palmer who aim to hit it big with their UFO photos. Barbara Ferrera, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott round out the star-studded cast.

Nope releases in theaters on July 22.