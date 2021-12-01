Principal photography has recently wrapped on Jordan Peele’s next film, titled Nope. This news comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this week that the Oscar-nominated cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema had been brought on to the film.

Details surrounding Peele’s follow-up to his critically acclaimed film Us are being heavily kept under wraps — although we do know that the movie was shot on KODAK film, including 65mm film in IMAX format, which makes sense with the hiring of van Hoytema as he has been the go-to cinematographer for Christopher Nolan, having worked with him on Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and the upcoming Oppenheimer.

As stated above, details about the film are largely unknown to the public outside the fact that the film is written and directed by Peele. Additionally, some of the cast has been announced but the nature of any of their roles has not been revealed. Nope will feature Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers), Steven Yeun (Minari), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA), and Michael Wincott (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves)

Image via Universal Pictures

The only bit of official promotion for the film so far has been a poster, posted on Peele’s Twitter, that announced the film’s title, release date, and three of the stars in Kaluuya, Palmer, and Yeun.

Peele is also serving as producer on the project alongside Ian Cooper for Peele’s own production company Monkeypaw Productions.

Now that principal photography is completed, and the release date of July 22, 2022 gets closer, it is only a matter of time before more posters, plot details, and trailers for the film get released, so stay tuned to Collider for more on this upcoming title from Peele.

