Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema will shoot director Jordan Peele’s new film, Nope. The news comes via a recent Kodak ad thanking cinematographers for choosing film over digital, and listing the DPs who are, or have recently, shot their projects on celluloid.

“Thank you to cinematographers who choose film,” the ad reads, followed by the names of dozens of DPs alongside their corresponding projects. The list includes the likes of Haris Zambarloukos, director Kenneth Branagh’s regular cinematographer; Steven Spielberg’s longtime DP Janusz Kaminski; and Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, who frequently collaborates with Luca Guadagnino. Most interestingly, the list also reveals that Linus Sandgren (Babylon), John Schwartzman (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Rodrigo Prieto (Killers of the Flower Moon) each shot their high-profile upcoming projects on film.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, Nope is Peele’s third feature film, following the critically and commercially successful Get Out and Us. The writer-director won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, a satirical horror film that tackled complex themes such as racism and slavery. The film was shot by Toby Oliver, while Us was shot by Mike Gioulakis.

While little is known about Nope, the film is expected to be in the same vein as Peele’s previous movies. The purposefully vague tagline calls it “A new terror from the mind of Academy award-winner Jordan Peele,” and the poster shows an ominous cloud looming over a town.

In an episode of Variety’s Playback Podcast, Peele said that he’d want each of his “social thrillers” to tackle new monsters:

“I wanna stay in the genre. While I was developing [Get Out] I was also simultaneously developing four other projects that I call social thrillers. Each one is meant to deal with a different human demon; a different monster that sort of lurks underneath the way that we interact with one another as human beings. So I hope to soon direct another one of these social thrillers—it’s not gonna be about race, it’ll be about something else, but it’s gonna be very cinematic and fun… To come up with the perfect monster for a horror movie we really need to look no further than the monster that is all of us. Not so much an individual psycho killer, but the humanity that gets lost between us.”

The poster for Nope also reveals that “select sequences” in the film will be shot on IMAX, which makes sense, considering van Hoytema’s past work. He has previously worked with filmmakers such as Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In), David O. Russell (The Fighter), Sam Mendes (Spectre), and Spike Jonze (Her). But he is perhaps best known for his recent collaborations with director Christopher Nolan, one of the biggest advocates for large-format film working today. The two have worked together on Interstellar, Dunkirk, and most recently, Tenet. They will now reunite for the upcoming Oppenheimer biopic.

But don’t expect the two projects to clash, because Nope already has an imminent release date—July 22, 2022—while Oppenheimer will bow almost exactly a year later, on July 21, 2023. You can check out the Kodak ad here:

