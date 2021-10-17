Jordan Peele might have started his career as a stand-up comedian, but he has officially established himself as a renowned horror filmmaker. Since the Academy Award winner surprised audiences with his breakout horror film Get Out and its equally nerve-wracking successor Us, fans have been wondering about what is next for Peele as a writer/director. After all, he was involved as a producer in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and The Twilight Zone reboot and he co-wrote the now playing Nia DaCosta feature film Candyman, but it’s been a little while since his last movie as a director. Gladly, the director and screenwriter has revealed the title of his exhilarating return to the horror scene, alongside none other than Daniel Kaluuya.Yes, the two will be partnering again and this isn’t the only exciting part of this new Jordan Peele movie.

From the release date to confirmed cast members, here is everything we know so far about Jordan Peele’s Nope.

When Will Nope Be Released?

Despite the secretive nature behind Nope, a release date for the Universal Pictures movie has already been confirmed. Peele announced that the film will come out in theatres on July 22, 2022, which is exactly one year after the director tweeted about the project. The release date was revealed through Nope’s official poster, which includes a dark cloud roaming over a dark city as well as three of the great names who will be leading the cast. From what we could tell from the poster, the film might go straight into theatres instead of also being available in a streaming platform like Cruella or In the Heights, for example. This might be disappointing for a few of you who prefer to chill out on the couch instead of going out to see a film exclusively in theatres.

Is There a Nope Trailer?

Unfortunately, the official trailer for Nope hasn’t come out yet, and we aren’t sure about when it could pop up on social media. Since Jordan Peele is almost always mysterious about his upcoming releases, he could share the trailer at any given moment. Take note to revisit this page later on, because we will update it when an official trailer or a teaser trailer comes out.

Who Is in the Nope Cast?

As previously mentioned, Jordan Peele will reunite with Get Out’s lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, who recently received multiple awards including the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his turn as Black Panther Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. The actor shared a lot of positive comments to GQ about working with Jordan Peele in the past: “I was really excited Jordan had that much at stake, because it’s more than just a film. He’s saying something that is actually really personal, and he had the courage to go in. I was like, “Well, I’m going in with you, if you’re showing that much courage.”

Alongside Kaluuya, Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun will also star in Nope. Despite having gained notorious recognition for Minari this year, Yeun has already some previous experience in the thriller genre, having participated in The Walking Dead and Burning. In addition, Keke Palmer will also be one of the leads in Peele’s next horror film. Often linked to comedic projects, this is one of the rare occasions that the Hustlers-alum is involved in a horror production. The closest she has stepped into this territory was when she starred in Ryan Murphy’s horror comedy series Scream Queens. However, Palmer has history with Nope’s director, having participated in an episode of his sketch series Key and Peele back in 2013.

Are There Any Other Exciting Names?

The lead actors are already an interest-peaking bunch, but they aren’t the only familiar names that will be involved in Nope. Variety confirmed that Euphoria’s Barbara Ferrera, The OA alum Brandon Perea, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves actor Michael Wincott will have supporting roles in the film. Even though we aren’t aware about the characters that they will play in the thriller or much less the amount of involvement they will have in the film, they surely seem like great add-ons to this already highly anticipated production.

What Is the Plot of Nope?

As expected, Peele has kept most of the underlying details about Nope in the hush-hush and that includes the overall storyline. Even the tagline doesn’t give out much. All it says is “A new terror from the mind of Academy award-winner Jordan Peele.” Nevertheless, based on the poster and the director’s previous imprints within the horror genre, Nope will definitely be a pool of surprises and probably will require viewers to pay close attention to the clues. So, if theorizing appeals to you, the first clue that we have is the cloud emoji in the tweet that came out. You never know what this symbol could indicate about the upcoming film. Not to mention the fact that the title is Nope, so that could be a hint too. Back in 2017 The Hollywood Reporter announced that Peele would be working on another “social thriller” like Get Out. In an episode of Variety’s Playback Podcast, the director said that he would like each of his social thrillers to tackle a monter of its own.

“I wanna stay in the genre. While I was developing [Get Out] I was also simultaneously developing four other projects that I call social thrillers. Each one is meant to deal with a different human demon; a different monster that sort of lurks underneath the way that we interact with one another as human beings. So I hope to soon direct another one of these social thrillers—it’s not gonna be about race, it’ll be about something else, but it’s gonna be very cinematic and fun… To come up with the perfect monster for a horror movie we really need to look no further than the monster that is all of us. Not so much an individual psycho killer, but the humanity that gets lost between us.”

Is ‘Nope’ A ‘Get Out’ Sequel?

Daniel Kaluuya’s return to a Jordan Peele production has sparked some speculation on whether the film could be related to Get Out. After all, Kaluuya’s character was one of the few souls to make it out alive once the disturbing secret his girlfriend’s family kept undercover was revealed. Yet, with the small amount of information that is available to the public eye, we can’t affirm that there is a correlation between both stories. This doesn’t mean straight out “nope”, just a “let’s wait and see”. The plot might be miles away from what we are expecting.

Will Some Scenes Be Filmed with IMAX?

Amongst the uncertainty, it has been confirmed that a couple sequences in Nope were filmed with IMAX. This only proves that the project will be grand and even more appealing to in-theatre experience, and hints that the film could have a larger scale than Get Out and Us.

What Else Can We Expect from Jordan Peele in the Future?

Another interesting fact to note is that this project is a product of the now multi-year contract between Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions with Universal Studio Group. Which means that it isn’t the only project that we will get to see coming from the Get Out mastermind. The new deal announced on September 1st is exclusively television-related, so we might as well maybe see more horror-centered narratives, but this time through multiple episodes.

